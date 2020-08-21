Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero on Thursday confirmed the government of Guam is keeping Aetna as GovGuam's health insurer for the new budget year that starts in October.

In a press conference, the governor said the contract is roughly $110 million. She didn't have the documents in front of her when she was asked the question.

This is Aetna’s second year as the health insurance provider for thousands of government of Guam employees, retirees and their dependents.

From October 2019 to July 23, GovGuam agencies paid $67.8 million to the health insurer, documents show.

GovGuam's share of the health insurance premium in fiscal year 2017 was $76.3 million, according to an audit released last year.

According to its website, Aetna was founded in 1853 in Hartford, Connecticut. It is now a subsidiary of CVS Health Corp.