Less than a week after the government of Guam ordered an islandwide shutdown of construction activities, the pause has been lifted.

The suspension on construction activities was lifted as of Tuesday, according to the Department of Public Health and Social Services.

"After reviewing operational plans and inspecting construction facilities to ensure that COVID mitigation measures were in place and the health of the workers were prioritized, the Department of Public Health and Social Services has issued a directive to authorize all construction companies to resume operations – with the exception of those who were notified of a pending inspection, or need to submit additional documentation, before they may operate," DPHSS stated.

The islandwide shutdown of construction activities last week followed the 74 confirmed cases at an unnamed construction company's workers' barracks and several other cases each at two other also unnamed construction companies.

Critical projects on the military bases continued.