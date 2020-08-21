GovGuam lists 25 businesses, services that are not allowed to operate on-site

Guam businesses and services that are deemed non-critical and not approved to operate at their sites during Pandemic Condition of Readiness 1, the Joint Information Center states, are the following:
1. Government of Guam offices providing customer service function and not providing functions critical to the health and safety of the community. Pursuant to Executive Order 2020-28, employees of such agencies and offices are to continue working from home unless designated by the respective agencies as providing critical services;
2. Non-critical retail stores;
3. Dine-in services at rating and drinking establishments;
4. Automobile and bicycle sales;
5. Educational institutions, including public and private K-12 schools, colleges, and universities and those staff not engaged in distance learning or not performing critical functions;
6. Curb-side sale of merchandise that are not critical items or critical household consumer commodities;
7. Child care facilities;
8. Professional services not explicitly mentioned as critical businesses and services;
9. Cosmetic establishments;
10. Theaters and museums;
11. Dive shops;
12. Tourist attraction sites and venues including fishing and boat charters;
13. Bars and taverns;
14. Gymnasiums and fitness centers;
15. Movie theaters;
16. Sporting events of all types;
17. Public swimming pools;
18. Firing ranges;
19. Therapeutic massage establishments;
20. Automobile detailing services (i.e., cleaning, tinting, washing, waxing);
21. Animal grooming and training facilities;
22. Travel agencies;
23. All places of worship;
24. Real estate services; and
25. All government of Guam public parks and beaches.