GovGuam lists 25 businesses, services that are not allowed to operate on-site

Guam businesses and services that are deemed non-critical and not approved to operate at their sites during Pandemic Condition of Readiness 1, the Joint Information Center states, are the following:

1. Government of Guam offices providing customer service function and not providing functions critical to the health and safety of the community. Pursuant to Executive Order 2020-28, employees of such agencies and offices are to continue working from home unless designated by the respective agencies as providing critical services;

2. Non-critical retail stores;

3. Dine-in services at rating and drinking establishments;

4. Automobile and bicycle sales;

5. Educational institutions, including public and private K-12 schools, colleges, and universities and those staff not engaged in distance learning or not performing critical functions;

6. Curb-side sale of merchandise that are not critical items or critical household consumer commodities;

7. Child care facilities;

8. Professional services not explicitly mentioned as critical businesses and services;

9. Cosmetic establishments;

10. Theaters and museums;

11. Dive shops;

12. Tourist attraction sites and venues including fishing and boat charters;

13. Bars and taverns;

14. Gymnasiums and fitness centers;

15. Movie theaters;

16. Sporting events of all types;

17. Public swimming pools;

18. Firing ranges;

19. Therapeutic massage establishments;

20. Automobile detailing services (i.e., cleaning, tinting, washing, waxing);

21. Animal grooming and training facilities;

22. Travel agencies;

23. All places of worship;

24. Real estate services; and

25. All government of Guam public parks and beaches.