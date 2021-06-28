One of the greatest challenges right now for the Office of Homelessness Assistance and Poverty Prevention is finding facilities to house homeless individuals living on the streets, according to the office's executive director, Sarah Thomas-Nededog.

"I ask the public, if you're aware of facilities that you think are beneficial, call us at the Office of the Governor and leave a message for me and we'll get back to you because we really need to find facilities. Housing on Guam is just very hard to get," Thomas-Nededog said.

The next major challenge is to find permanent housing for these individuals, she added.

While there are facilities that might be available now, they are inappropriate for the group OHAPP is targeting – individuals who are homeless or at risk of homelessness who may have undetected or untreated behavioral health issues.

Placing this group in emergency shelters not designed for them places them at greater risk, according to Thomas-Nededog.

"For example, multistory buildings are not the best ideal facility for folks struggling with physical health or behavioral health issues. It becomes a very high-risk situation when you have multiple stories because it adds an additional risk to their safety," she said.

"That's the challenge, finding one-story places, multiple. And that's really been a task but we're looking also for permanent housing. ... We've begun in dialogue with several realtors and we need to continue that. And they work with us ... in trying to identify homes as well," she added.

Thomas-Nededog was among a group of officials – including representatives of the Guam Police Department, the Guam Visitors Bureau, the new property owner, and the offices of Sen. James Moylan and Tamuning-Tumon-Harmon Mayor Louise Rivera – who on Thursday visited the derelict parking garage in Tumon for an update on its development.

The garage is a known camp for homeless individuals, but the structure has now been fenced off, as the new property owner prepares for demolition and the construction of a hotel.

It appeared that no more homeless individuals were in the garage Thursday. Thomas-Nededog said her office would try to schedule an outreach event in a few days.

"Because we don't want anyone else being here. Like it has been said, it's a very unsafe place," Thomas-Nededog said.