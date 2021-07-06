Local families and the government of Guam will be getting another round of increased benefits authorized by Congress during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Child Tax Credit, which the island adopts by virtue of its mirrored tax code, was raised to $3,000 per child between 6 and 17 years old, and $3,600 for children under the age of 6 by the American Rescue Plan. The same legislation authorized more than $600 million in direct subsidies to the local government.

According to a fact sheet about the change released by the White House, a married couple with two children younger than 6 will be eligible for a child tax credit of $7,200 this year – at least $3,200 more than before the ARP was enacted.

Not only will families see an increase in their 2020 tax refund, but the government of Guam is also in the process of setting up a monthly advance for half of a tax filer’s credit for 2021. Residents will be automatically enrolled for the payments, but can opt out through a planned web portal should they not want a lower refund next year, according to Dafne Mansapit-Shimizu, director of the Department of Revenue and Taxation.

“The (Internal Revenue Service) is going to begin their rollout July 15, begin making monthly payments. We are still in the process of communicating with the IRS on our implementation plan. With the various laws and programs that came out over the past year like (Economic Impact Payment) 1, 2 and 3 – all of these required an implementation plan, and this new program is no different,” she told the Post. “We’re still working out that advance portion and how many payments it will have to be.”

Another similarity between the stimulus payments and the increased tax credit is automatic enrollment. As long as a resident has a valid tax return filed for either 2019 or 2020, they will receive the higher amount if eligible.

A ‘funded mandate’

The government of Guam will also get a windfall, thanks to the federal policy. Mansapit-Shimizu explained that in years past, the general fund only was reimbursed partially for the cost of paying the full Child Tax Credit. The ARP not only increased the amount of the credit, but also now will pay back the local treasury fully. The government of Guam has been paying an average of about $30 million in these credits before the ARP increased them, Mansapit-Shimizu said.

“The difference on the government side is now it will be a funded mandate instead of an unfunded mandate,” she said.