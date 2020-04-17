GovGuam makes quarantine exemptions; veteran cleared

A Cabinet member of the Leon Guerrero-Tenorio administration was exempted from the 14-day quarantine and cleared to go home after arriving from Honolulu earlier this month.

The Guam Daily Post has learned the same government official later tested positive for COVID-19.

“We have made exceptions to several situations, and I am not going to go into any details because it's protection of privacy of our individuals,” Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero said during a press briefing at Adelup on Thursday. “We want to assure the people that our protocol has not been compromised. The safety and protection of our public has not been in any danger. So those individuals that have been sent home are being monitored by Public Health.”

It’s unclear how many others could have been potentially exposed in connection with this one positive case.

“The protocol remains the same. We also look at assuring that the public is not in danger at all,” she said.

Department of Public Health and Social Services Director Linda Unpingco-DeNorcey said she’s reported numerous incidents to the Superior Court of Guam regarding passengers who have been exempted from the mandatory quarantine for all arriving flight passengers.

One situation includes a passenger who had returned from St. Luke’s Medical Center in the Philippines.

“Everyone that comes out of the aircraft have to fill in the form to be voluntarily quarantined. There are exceptions if they have certain ... health conditions,” said Unpingco-DeNorcey. “Public Health ultimately makes that determination based on the information.”

Veteran cleared

Another case involved a veteran who apparently received confusing information from the government of Guam’s COVID-19 hotline prior to returning from Hawaii on Wednesday.

The veteran was initially bused to a quarantine site in Tumon but has since been cleared to continue his 14-day quarantine from home.

“I’m home now with my family,” said the retired Guam Army National Guard veteran. “This paves the way for whoever might be going through the same issue.”

The veteran, who is not being named, is glad his issue was “rectified.”

He brought his concerns to The Guam Daily Post after he was shuttled from the A.B. Won Pat International Airport to the government’s quarantine facility at the Pacific Star Resort & Spa in Tumon on Wednesday evening.

The veteran suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder, has back and knee issues, and had just spent the past 30 days in a medical facility in Hawaii to take care of his health.

He arrived from Hawaii on Wednesday evening with a letter in hand from the Department of Veterans Affairs via a doctor at Tripler Army Medical Center who gave him a medical clearance.

The veteran said his wife was told by the operator with the government of Guam’s COVID-19 hotline that all he would need is to be allowed to self-isolate at home.

His clearance letter was initially ignored until the Post reached out to the governor’s office to find out what went wrong. The governor’s office said the clearance “has to be a negative test result for COVID-19.”

However, the hospital in Hawaii does not test people who do not have any symptoms of the virus.

Unpingco-DeNorcey said the veteran's release was justified after her review of certain medical documents.