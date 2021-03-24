GovGuam misses revenue target again by $22.6M in 5 months

Government revenues once again missed their targets by $22.6 million in the first five months of fiscal year 2021, but the chairman of the legislative appropriations committee is making room for optimism as more businesses are reopening, $1 billion-plus in fresh federal aid is expected, and COVID-19 vaccination has expanded.

GovGuam anticipated collecting more than $341 million in General Fund revenues but ended up having only $319 million from October 2020 to February 2021.

But for February alone, GovGuam exceeded its revenue target by nearly $2.9 million.

It projected to collect $47.9 million in February, but actual collection reached more than $50.8 million.

San Agustin said the 6.6% or $22.6 million revenue shortfall in five months is huge, but it's a bit of an improvement from the prior report, which indicated a $25 million shortfall in four months.

"We are all trying to be optimistic, now that things are opening up," the senator said.

The decrease in revenue shortfall in a month's time should be a "good sign" of better things to come, he said.

"Hopefully, by the time we get the next report, all the federal stimulus of $1,400 per person is out, and that's going to generate revenue on top of other sources of revenue," he said. "Picture that. If you're a joint filer, you get $2,800 and if you have four kids, because of the child tax credit, you're talking about $8,000 for the family. That can offset a lot of things."

GovGuam will be receiving $661 million in direct relief under the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan. This is on top of other relief programs such as the extended Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program.

For the first time, GovGuam will also get reimbursement for its earned income tax credit costs.

Portions of the $661 million can be used to offset revenue losses, the governor has said. The governor's office had yet to comment on the latest revenue report as of press time.

Bureau of Budget and Management Research Director Lester Carlson on Monday submitted the latest Consolidated Revenue and Expenditure Report to senators, who will soon start budget hearings.

BBMR is projecting a $22.6 million revenue shortfall for the entire fiscal 2021, based on the performance of the first five months.

That's the difference between the adopted General Fund revenues of $774.6 million and a projected collection of $752 million.

In the first five months of fiscal 2021, GovGuam's income tax collections went up by nearly $3.7 million.

This was mainly a result of a $13.8 million increase in withholding taxes, but was offset by a $9 million decrease in corporate taxes.

Business privilege tax collection was down $21 million. That's because only $106.6 million was actually collected, out of $128 million in adopted revenue.