The government again missed its General Fund revenue target, this time by more than $22.7 million for the first seven months of fiscal 2021.

The good news, according to Adelup, is that the end-of-year shortfall could be less.

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero's office on Monday expressed optimism as the tax filing deadline in May will bridge the revenue gap in the months ahead.

GovGuam's recent receipt of $553 million in federal American Rescue Plan funds is also fueling expectation that it will ease the strain on General Fund revenue, some senators said, although they're still waiting for the governor's final plan on how those federal funds will be used, as well as the final guidelines from the federal government.

The government expected to generate $503.4 million-plus in tax revenues from October to April, but ended up collecting only $480.7 million-plus in the midst of a coronavirus pandemic and with the tourism industry still trying to reopen.

The numbers are based on the latest Consolidated Revenue/Expenditure Report that the Bureau of Budget and Management Research sent to the Legislature, which has started its fiscal 2022 budget hearings.

"Because the (tax) filing deadline was moved to May 17, 2021, the expectations for April also moved, so the decline in April will be made up in May," said the governor's director of communications, Krystal Paco-San Agustin.

GovGuam missed the mark on gross receipts taxes, individual and corporate taxes, and most of the other taxes in the first seven months.

For April alone, GovGuam collected $96.6 million, $12.6 million lower than its target of $109.2 million.

Adelup on Monday said despite a $22.7 million missed revenue target in the first seven months, GovGuam could end up with a revenue shortfall of only $10 million or less by year's end "and that can still change as actual collections are recorded in the remaining months."

Based on current projections, GovGuam could end up collecting General Fund revenue of nearly $764 million for the entire fiscal 2021, $10 million less than the adopted revenue of $774 million.

In the midst of the pandemic, the administration reported that it was able to reduce GovGuam's accumulated deficit to about $1.5 million in fiscal 2020, from more than $46 million the prior year and from $83 million before that.

That's partly a result of the infusion of some $2 billion in total federal COVID-19 pandemic response and recovery money for Guam, much more than the local government's tax revenue in two years.

There's more than $1 billion in Pandemic Unemployment Assistance and related aid alone for the thousands who lost their private-sector jobs or got work hour cuts, in addition to food, power, water, rent and mortgage assistance, on top of multi-million funding to treat, prevent and control the spread of COVID-19.

Special revenue funds also continue to miss their targets and could post the following shortfalls by the end of fiscal 2021: