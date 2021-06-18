GovGuam nurses get 15% salary bump plus differential pay

Government of Guam nurses will get a 15% bump in their base salary with an added differential pay.

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero concurred with the findings of a pay study for government nurses.

Sen. Mary Torres, who had introduced a bill to adjust nurse's salaries, said the bill aimed to set the floor for a permanent base salary increase but that the governor “raised that bar.” During a virtual ceremony on Friday, Torres said she set aside the bill in light of the governor's actions.

The differential pay is dependent on the agency the nurses are with:

• 10% for Department of Education nurses

• 15% for Department of Public Health and Social Services

• 25% for Guam Memorial Hospital and Guam Behavioral Health and Wellness Center

Leon Guerrero said her office has been working for several months with the Department of Administration to look at how the government can compensate nurses at levels closer to the national average.

She noted during a signing ceremony on Friday that nurses from GDOE, GMH and GBHWC have done a lot to help keep the community safe during the pandemic, which started in March 2020.