Government of Guam nurses will get a 15% bump in their base salary with differential pay ranging from 10% to 25%.

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero on Friday signed her concurrence of the salary adjustment and differential pay as presented by the Department of Administration.

DOA Director Edward Birn said nurses should see the raise reflected in their Aug. 14 paychecks.

The differential pay varies on the agency the nurses are with:

• 10% for Department of Education nurses

• 15% for Department of Public Health and Social Services nurses

• 25% for Guam Memorial Hospital and Guam Behavioral Health and Wellness Center nurses

While the study looked specifically at nurses, Adelup said they will also be looking at salaries of education and law enforcement professionals. Public Law 35-125 authorized an expenditure of $50,000 to commission the study of the Nurses Pay Plan, with an additional $50,000 if needed.

“It remains the goal of DOA to undertake a comprehensive competitive wage study for all GovGuam employees which will include nurses and related healthcare workers and funding from PL 35-125 will remain available for this extensive undertaking,” Birn wrote.

Increased salaries effective August

Leon Guerrero said her office has been working for several months with the Department of Administration to look at how the government can compensate nurses at more competitive levels.

According to the study, the additional cost in salaries, assuming staffing levels remain the same, break down to:

GMHA:

Remainder of fiscal year: $204,804

Fiscal 2022 (which begins in October): $1,252,180

GBHWC:

Remainder of fiscal year: $75,157

Fiscal 2022: $488,521

DPHSS:

Remainder of fiscal year: $269,768

Fiscal 2022: $1,753,490

GDOE:

Remainder of fiscal year: $134,030

Fiscal 2022: $871,197

Birn, in the study submitted to the governor, noted that the increased salary levels “must be considered and incorporated into departmental budgets for Fiscal Year 2022 and subsequent budgets.”

“It must also be noted that these cost estimates are reflective of base salary adjustments only and not inclusive of specialty pay (night differential, overtime, hazardous pay, etc … already incorporated into pay plans).”

Birn also noted that the scope of DOA’s study was limited to address and recommend adjustments to the Nurses Pay Plan, involving those qualified staff directly caring for patients.

“GMHA, in particular, has suggested that certain related positions, generally tasked with quality assurance and patient utilization management, should be included in the Nurses Pay Plan or be established in a new pay plan for healthcare professionals. This study will also consider the status of nurses aides/assistants,” Birn states.

The governor said for the past year, GDOE, GMH, DPHSS and GBHWC nurses have stepped up and gone above and beyond their regular call to support public health; first in keeping the community safe in terms of testing for the virus, caring for COVID-19 patients, and monitoring travelers for the virus. Nurses also played a large role in getting the island’s residents vaccinated - an effort that is ongoing and that officials anticipate reaching herd immunity this summer.

(Daily Post Staff)