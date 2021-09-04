The government of Guam has expanded its medical toolkit in hopes of keeping more people from getting hospitalized if they get exposed to the virus that causes COVID-19.

Health care professionals at the Tiyan COVID-19 testing site started referring people who were exposed to COVID-19 for monoclonal antibody therapy using the REGEN-COV brand.

Twenty-six people have been referred for REGEN-COV treatment from the Tiyan testing site, said Krystal Paco-San Agustin, the governor's communications director. Guam Memorial Hospital has been using the therapy for a while, said Paco-San Agustin.

The Food and Drug Administration has authorized the emergency use of REGEN-COV for people who are at high risk for progression to severe COVID-19, including hospitalization or death.

It's for preventing severe cases of COVID-19 but is not a substitute for vaccination, the FDA stated.

Janela Carrera, Guam Public Health spokeswoman, said if an individual meets the eligibility criteria, the patient will be referred to hospitals. On Friday, 26 were initially identified as high-risk and tested positive but only six were referred by a physician, she said.

For treatment, intravenous infusion is strongly recommended but the drug can also be injected.

Patients can also receive a referral from their physicians.

Dr. Luis Cruz, speaking in a GovGuam video message, said REGEN-COV is "very similar to how antibiotics works."

"If you get an infection, it treats the infection right away," Cruz said.

To be eligible, Carrera said, you must have a positive COVID-19 test result and meet one of the following:

• age 65 or older and weigh at least 80 lbs;

• are told by your doctor that you are at high risk for a serious case of COVID-19;

• are 12 years of age or older and weigh at least 80 lbs. or more and have any of the following conditions: chronic kidney disease, heart or lung disease, body mass index of 25 or greater, pregnancy, diabetes, immunosuppressive disease.

Some side effects include skin discoloration, redness or bruising in the area where the IV or needle was inserted, according to the FDA.

