GovGuam offers cash, cars to boost vaccination drive

Fully vaccinated Guam residents will have a shot at winning $10,000 cash, new cars or gift certificates as part of a new government program to get more people immunized against COVID-19.

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero and Guam Visitors Bureau President Carl Gutierrez on Friday launched the "Vax n' Win" vaccination incentive program, which runs until July 21, Guam's 77th Liberation Day.

The program, a collaboration between the governor's office and GVB, is not only for those who are just now deciding to get vaccinated.

"These incentives are available to all residents who received their vaccine on Guam, whether you received your shots back in December or you received your shots last week," the governor said during a news briefing via Zoom Friday afternoon.

The Vax n' Win program costs about $250,000, paid for by federal grants for outreach and incentive programs, the governor said.

"It's worth it," the governor said during a question-and-answer session with the media. "If this is going to incentivize and move our people toward more herd immunity then, yes, it's worth the price."

All immunized residents need to do is visit the GVB website at www.visitguam.com/vax/ to fill out a form, she said.

They then become automatically entered for a chance to win one of six new cars, $10,000 cash or other prizes every Wednesday, starting June 16, until Liberation Day.

That means six new cars and $60,000 will be among the prizes that will be given away.

The cars that could be won are:

2021 Mitsubishi Mirage hatchback.

2021 Nissan Versa.

2021 Kia Soul X-Line.

2022 Hyundai Kona compact SUV.

2021 Toyota Corolla LE.

2021 Subaru Cross Trek CVT.

Within an hour of the governor's announcement, more than 500 people had entered for a chance to win the prizes, according to Krystal Paco-San Agustin, the governor's director of communications.

Residents 18 years of age or older who received their COVID-19 vaccine on Guam are eligible to win either $10,000 in cash or any of the six new cars.

For vaccinated residents 17 years of age and younger, they will also be eligible to win prizes such as a $500 gift certificate from Micronesia Mall, staycation packages, gadgets and other merchandise, the governor said.

Across the nation

Guam, like many parts of the United States, has seen a decline in demand for vaccination shots, so it turned to providing rewards to get people who have not been vaccinated yet to start rolling up their sleeves.

The island still needs to have more than 13,000 people fully vaccinated to achieve 80% herd immunity, the governor said,

As of Friday, 82,778 people had been fully vaccinated, and that number needs to climb to at least 96,000 in less than six weeks to meet Operation Liberate Guam's goal, based on data presented by the governor and Dr. Felix Cabrera, the chief medical officer of the Department of Public Health and Social Services.

Guam follows the lead of several states that have offered creative – and in some cases extravagant – ways to incentivize people to roll up their sleeves and get vaccinated.

Some states have been giving away food, free tickets to events, free beer, a chance at winning at least $1 million in raffle prizes, college scholarships, and free child care, among other things. Businesses in those states have been offering incentives of their own.

"If you’re not yet vaccinated, there’s still time to get your shots," the governor said.

Those wanting to get the double-dose vaccines have a little more than a month to become eligible to join the raffle drawing. A person has to be fully vaccinated to be eligible and have a chance to win a prize.

The online form for "Vax n' Win" requires the date of the entrant's first and second dose, if they got a two-dose vaccine, or the date when they got a single-dose COVID-19 vaccine, and the information is subject to government verification.

A day prior to the governor's announcement, some residents who said they're not vaccinated suggested some ideas that could make them and their family members get immunized.

They included outright cash incentives, food and gas perks, laptops, PlayStation 5, school supplies and a chance to have their own home.

After the governor's announcement, most of the interviewed non-vaccinated individuals said the perks will spur them to get vaccinated despite lingering doubts about the vaccines.

Josie Tedtaotao, who earlier told The Guam Daily Post that she and other family members are not vaccinated yet mostly because of concerns about possible side effects from the vaccine, on Friday said she's now looking forward to getting fully vaccinated.

"I hope there's still enough vaccines on island," she said.

Some 59,000 doses of the Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are still available as of this week.

Cabrera said among the lowest vaccinated age groups are those in the 16 to 29 age bracket. In terms of ethnicity, among the least vaccinated people are the Chuukese population, followed by other groups from the Federated States of Micronesia.

But Cabrera and the governor said the targeted approach has been paying off because these groups have started to see increased vaccination rates in recent periods.