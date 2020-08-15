GovGuam offices, courts, schools adjust to PCOR1

Beginning tomorrow and through Aug. 29, all nonessential government of Guam agencies shall suspend "customer-facing operations," according to the Joint Information Center.

"GovGuam will continue to operate in a limited capacity, with some agencies completely closed," JIC stated. "Several agencies shall remain operational with limited or no public access. Other agencies will remain fully operational, including public access. All members of the public needing government services are asked to contact agencies and departments by email or phone."

A full listing of GovGuam agencies that will be closed has yet to be released.

GDOE employees reporting to work

Guam's largest department, the Guam Department of Education, will stay open as it prepares to transition students to learning from home using online classes or through paper materials.

Based on Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero's "Executive Order 2020-27, all GDOE employees, to include school and central office employees, are on regular duty and are expected to physically report to work," the department announced.

"Classes still begin on Aug. 17 but parents and students will, for now, only have two options: online home learning or home learning through hard copy materials," GDOE stated.

Local courts closed to the public, but crucial proceedings will continue

All local court facilities, including the Guam Judicial Center in Hagåtña, the San Ramon Temporary Courtroom in Hagåtña, the Northern Court Satellite in Dededo, the offices of the Probation Services Division and the Judicial Education Center will be closed to the general public, "except where entry is required to address essential matters that cannot be resolved remotely," the Judiciary of Guam announced Friday.

However, the Supreme Court of Guam and Superior Court of Guam will continue to conduct court business, in person or remotely by videoconferencing or telephonic appearance, for hearings that require immediate court action to uphold people's constitutional rights, according to the Guam Judiciary.

Criminal and civil jury trials that are currently ongoing or scheduled to be heard before Aug. 31, are postponed and shall not be heard before Aug. 31.

Guam National Guard

The Guam National Guard Barrigada Readiness Complex will be open only for essential employees until further notice, starting Sunday, the Guard announced.

Catholic schools

The Archdiocese of Agaña announced it will close its school buildings and transition from holding classes on-site to teaching its students remotely.

The archdiocese’s superintendent of Catholic education, Juan Flores, met with school administrators Thursday to prepare their plan of action. The schools provided updates to their parents, guardians, families and students Friday, according to the archdiocese.