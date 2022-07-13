GovGuam officials look to RFP, as no bank willing to accept cannabis industry money

With no local bank willing to take in proceeds from cannabis activities, government officials are looking at a request for proposals to obtain such services.

"Off-island institutions will probably apply, as local banks have indicated they will not take the risk of jeopardizing their relationships with (federal authorities)," Banking and Insurance Commissioner Michelle Santos told The Guam Daily Post. "The local banks may bid, but they want to see that the local government has all their ducks in line with monitoring, licensing and having access to the licensee’s information."

Banking poses a significant issue for Guam as the government prepares to accept applications for cannabis testing, cultivation, manufacturing and dispensing by the end of August.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

"While this is new to the island, we are working with (Department of Public Health and Social Services) consultants to assist us on the matter," Santos said.

Department of Administration Director Edward Birn said banking services for cannabis-related government fees and tax collections was included in RFP No: DOA-ACCT-2022-0660-02.

Birn couldn't speak much more about the procurement, but added that when it is completed, the goal of DOA is such that cannabis-related funds can be deposited.

Guam's adult use, or recreational, marijuana industry had been waiting on the development of rules and regulations to get going.

The rules were finally adopted by default on May 30, after the Legislature failed to act on the rules within a specified time frame. This gave the government of Guam 90 days to begin accepting and processing licensing applications.

In a recent roundtable meeting hosted by the Office of the Attorney General, some discussion focused on the need to digitize the cannabis industry on Guam, which faces challenges due to the island's isolation and the fact that cannabis remains a cash-intensive industry, and one that likely will remain that way for some time.

As for jurisdictions preparing to launch their industries without having banking established, Norman Birenbaum, president of Pear Tree Strategies, offered some recommendations. He said the government should speak with its merchant services provider as soon as possible to determine whether there will be issues taking licensing fees, adding some resolution is likely.

For businesses, Birenbaum said, the government could explore partnering with an automated clearinghouse payment processor and offering a tax incentive to businesses to utilize those services.