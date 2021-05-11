A number of elected and appointed public officials rushed to take the required ethics training course when Public Auditor Benjamin Cruz's office sought evidence of their compliance with the law in March.

"We noticed a flurry of courses being scheduled to bring their officials into compliance," the public auditor said in a report.

Nearly all eventually took the required ethics in government program training that Public Law 28-76 requires, but the Office of Public Accountability found limitations with the law, including:

Not one entity monitoring compliance with elected and appointed officials attending the required training. OPA recommends that the Guam Ethics Commission be responsible for monitoring compliance with the required ethics training.

Restrictions on who should attend the course. OPA recommends the ethics course to be open to all GovGuam employees, not just elected and appointed officials.

No penalty for noncompliance.

Senators recently passed a bill seeking to expand ethics training to all GovGuam employees that is awaiting the governor's action.

"As elected and appointed officials, we wield considerable power over a number of important community matters. With this power comes the expectation that we will hold ourselves to the highest ethical standards," the public auditor said.

Cruz said OPA produced its report to highlight the importance of the required ethics in government program training "and to raise our elected and appointed officials' awareness of the greater scope of responsibilities their positions hold."

Sinajana Vice Mayor Rudy Iriarte is the only one reelected in 2020 that's yet to take a refresher course on ethics in government program training, based on OPA data as of March 31.

On Monday, Sinajana Mayor Robert Hofmann said Iriarte was sick at the time a training was provided but he said the vice mayor will be taking the refresher course as soon as a schedule becomes available.

Hofmann said the vice mayor made sure to follow Department of Public Health and Social Services guidelines to stay home when one's feeling sick. Iriarte attended the course before and only needed a refresher one, the mayor said.

Among those who attended the required ethics course are the governor and lieutenant governor, senators, elected education board members, mayors and vice mayors, utilities commissioners, and 286 appointed positions serving in various capacities as agency heads, board or commission members.