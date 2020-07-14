Guam's homeless families who have been living in public parks or on the streets are now starting to receive temporary shelter at Global Dorm Maite, to help protect them from the spread of COVID-19, officials said.

Lt. Gov. Joshua Tenorio on Monday announced that "more than 30 unsheltered homeless individuals have been provided shelter in a facility in Maite."

The Maite facility, he said, welcomed the first homeless individuals on Friday evening. He added the facility can accommodate up to 40 individuals.

James Ji, owner of Global Dorm Maite, confirmed the use of his property to house Guam's homeless.

Tenorio, who made the announcement during Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero's COVID-19 news briefing on Monday, said the Guam Office of Civil Defense worked with the General Services Agency to identify a temporary shelter for people without homes using "emergency procurement."

He said GovGuam also tapped the Catholic Social Service to provide shelter management.

Charles Esteves, the administrator for the Office of Civil Defense, said the monthly $37,048.06 contract with the Catholic Social Service was signed on July 9.

Esteves said the contract for the Maite facility, also signed July 9, is $52,500 for 30 days.

Comprehensive efforts

Lt. Gov. Tenorio said this is the first in a series of efforts to address island homelessness in a more comprehensive manner.

The governor reactivated the Interagency Council on Homelessness, created during the administration of former Gov. Felix Camacho, with the current lieutenant governor as chairman and Sinajana Mayor Robert Hofmann as vice chairman. The council's first meeting is set for Thursday.

The governor also created the new Office of Homelessness Assistance and Poverty Prevention.

Besides starting to place homeless people in a temporary shelter, Guam Housing and Urban Renewal Authority Executive Director Ray Topasna said GovGuam has also started efforts to try to reunite those without homes with their families on island and outside of Guam.

The administration's initial plan to house the island's homeless population during the COVID-19 pandemic included installing tents at Paseo de Susana in Hagåtña, which was later determined to not meet requirements.

But homeless people started taking refuge at Paseo, upon learning of the government's plan, although it was later canceled.

Health, safety concerns

Tenorio said the Maite facility responded to the emergency procurement.

"This first effort is to provide some noncongregate shelter for homeless individuals and families to protect them from community spread of COVID-19," he said, adding that GovGuam will continue to work toward a more permanent housing option for the homeless population.