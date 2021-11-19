Administration officials are hopeful their in-person presentations to two bond rating agencies will result in improved scores for the local government.

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero and members of her fiscal team held a news conference Thursday to discuss their recent trip to New York City to meet with representatives of Standard & Poor’s and Moody’s.

She said officials were pleased with developments in the island’s financial health, including the near-elimination of GovGuam’s accumulated deficit.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

This accomplishment was done during “a time of crisis, even in time of an economic downturn, a time where we saw zero tourists into our economy,” the governor told reporters.

Because officials were “very impressed” and “very amazed” at the information provided by Leon Guerrero and her team, the governor said she’s optimistic the rating will be upgraded.

“I’m looking forward to some good results. … I think it’s about time that we have some good news for our people,” she said.

Her administration is preparing for follow-up questions from the agencies, and expects action, including any changes to Guam’s credit rating, in the following six to eight weeks.

“We’re seeking … an investment grade from Moody’s and we’re seeking a higher level upgrading from the S&P,” the governor said.

Upgrades would result in lower interest rates on new or refinanced bonds, and could attract more investors.

A better rating would translate to savings and would free up local funds to pay for programs and services instead of paying higher debt payments.

Melanie Mendiola, administrator of the Guam Economic Development Authority, explained the savings in a hypothetical situation in which GovGuam seeks an $80 million bond with an interest rate of 4.5%. With that rate, about $4.7 million in annual debt payments will be required. If Guam’s credit rating improves, it could lower the interest rate. A 3.5% interest rate for that same bond would reduce the annual payments by about $500,000.

GovGuam is getting ready to borrow from bond investors. One bond offering is for a new health care campus that could cost nearly $1 billion and another would fund a new prison facility.

Leon Guerrero confirmed her administration would consider refinancing older bonds should the island’s ratings improve.

“That’s the most prudent financial action to do,” the governor said. “We always want to refund and refinance to decrease cost and expense for our people.”