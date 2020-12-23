GovGuam payday arrives days early this Christmas week

Christmas just got a bit merrier for government of Guam employees and officials as Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero announced that they will receive their paycheck on Wednesday, instead of Friday.

"In the spirit of this holiday season, payday will come a little earlier this week on Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020," the governor said in a statement on Tuesday.

Krystal Paco-San Agustin, the governor's press secretary, said Dec. 24, Christmas Eve, is not a GovGuam holiday. She did so last year.

President Donald Trump, meanwhile, issued an executive order declaring Dec. 24, 2020 a federal holiday.

The governor said 2020 has certainly been a challenging year for everyone.

"But just as the toughest steel is forged in fire, we have become stronger and more united," she said.

Guam remains under Pandemic Condition of Readiness 1, the highest level of readiness.

We are immensely proud of our government employees for coming together during this moment of crisis to ensure the continuance of essential government services," she said. "While we know the challenges we face are great, nothing is greater than the strength, resilience, and spirit of the People of Guam."

While the risk score, positivity rate and hospitalization rate have gone down, a new death has been reported. The Joint Information Center on Tuesday reported Guam's 121st COVID-19-related fatality.