GovGuam plans to help pay wages for newly hired

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero and Department of Labor Director David Dell'Isola on Thursday unveiled a plan for the government to pay three months of pandemic-hit workers' salaries so that more businesses can fill job vacancies and fully reopen.

Some 5,000 to 6,000 workers could get back to work with this initiative, Dell'Isola said during an economic forum hosted by the Guam Hotel and Restaurant Association at the Hyatt Regency Guam.

The subsidy is for up to $9.25 an hour per worker for 480 work hours, Dell'Isola said.

So if an employer decides to hire a worker for $15 an hour, for example, GovGuam would cover $9.25 of that, he said.

While the plan is mainly for those still on Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, Dell'Isola said his goal is to include the long-term unemployed as well.

The number of PUA claimants has declined, from a high of 28,000 last year to 22,000 in April and now down to 13,000 as more businesses have reopened, Dell'Isola said.

But 13,000 is still a huge number, given that PUA ends on Sept. 4, so GovGuam wants to incentivize businesses to start hiring people and for PUA claimants to start returning to work.

"The concept is this: It is designed to subsidize your new hires for three months so that you can get back on your feet," the governor said. "This way, we help businesses and get people working."

Businesses would have to submit their job vacancies to the Department of Labor, among other requirements, Dell'Isola said, but further details will be released when the plan firms up, including a source of funding for the program.

A task force will be formed to work on the plan. In addition to Labor, the group will include members of the Guam Chamber of Commerce and GHRA.

Jobs training

Dell'Isola said there also is $3 million to $4 million in federal funding to help train some 1,000 to 2,000 PUA claimants and other unemployed workers, in partnership with Guam Community College and other entities providing skills training.

The workers will be trained in hotel and tourism-related skills, as well as other types of jobs now in demand.

Overall, these initiatives will be able to help 8,000 or more workers get back on the job, Dell'Isola said.

With more travel restrictions lifted, Guam's tourism sector is starting to spur interest once again. Thousands of military personnel have occupied hotel rooms, which helped many of the hotels to continue operation even at the height of the pandemic.

Job search requirement

At the forum, Dell'Isola said at the end of July PUA claimants will be required to start showing proof that they are actively looking for a job as a condition of continued assistance.

The job search requirement, he said, "will force PUA claimants to start going into hireguam.com, develop a resume and start looking for work. It's an automated system."

The U.S. Department of Labor authorized more than $1 billion for Guam's PUA and Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation programs, while additional federal dollars were released for the Lost Wages Assistance program.