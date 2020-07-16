GovGuam plans to use mileage to send homeless people to relatives

The Interagency Council on Homelessness will hold its inaugural meeting today after having been reconstituted via an executive order.

Lt. Gov. Josh Tenorio serves as the chairperson of the council.

The council is trying to come up "with a very integrated case management system ... so that the Mayors' Council of Guam and the government agencies are able to understand who the homeless folks are, and coordination of services, including with the nonprofit side," Tenorio said.

The council also will discuss plans to use airline mileage to fly homeless people to their families in the states or in the Northern Marianas and the Federated States of Micronesia after their families have been identified for reunification.

The Department of Public Health and Social Services "will coordinate the mileage reimbursement program through the airlines," Ray Topasna, executive director of the Guam Housing and Urban Renewal Authority, said in a meeting with the GHURA board last week.

He clarified that the program will apply to homeless people who are both foreigners and who have family stateside. Other families are in the freely associated states, he said last week.

As head of GHURA, Topasna is part of the council.

"We have our first meeting (today) and more details will come out. What I do know is research has already begun and efforts to reach family members abroad have already begun. On a separate track, we are also looking at creative ways (to include frequent flier miles) to reunite them," Topasna has said.

Within the council, Tenorio said, he would also assign members to head specific activities. Sinajana Mayor Robert Hoffman, for example, has been speaking with and identifying homeless people who are stranded on island and want to reunite with family.

Family mediation

In some cases, there may be family alienation taking place on island, and the council may want to explore mediation with the hope of reuniting these individuals, Tenorio added.

The council will also help with the issuance of a Guam ID card as it is needed to apply for jobs and services.

Public Law 35-32, enacted in September 2019, tasked the Department of Revenue and Taxation with establishing fee exceptions for homeless people and unaccompanied homeless youth wanting a Guam ID.

Based on the enactment date, the exceptions should have been established in March.

Tenorio said the Office of Homelessness Assistance and Poverty Prevention, which was created under the same order reconstituting the council, has the authority to act as a coordinating authority and provide documentation that would allow Rev and Tax to issue the IDs.

The Guam Daily Post inquired about the program in February and was given some details, including that homeless people needed to obtain certification from their village mayor, the Salvation Army or Catholic Social Service indicating they are homeless. An original U.S. birth certificate and Social Security card are also required.

An update was not issued to the Post until Wednesday. After a follow-up inquiry, Rev and Tax Director Dafne Mansapit-Shimizu stated the program has been implemented. It has been in place since March 3.

Transportation is another critical venture. Catholic Social Service leased properties in the north some time ago to shelter homeless people but was not able to sustain the project because of its remote location, Tenorio said.

"If we're going to get people enrolled in education or skills programs and perhaps rehab or substance abuse programming, transportation is going to be a need," he added.

The Guam Regional Transit Authority, Guam Housing and Urban Renewal Authority, Mayors' Council of Guam, Guam Housing Corp., a general member of the public appointed by the governor and an employee or volunteer from an organization part of the Guam Homeless Coalition all make up the Interagency Council on Homelessness.

Tenorio and other officials had the opportunity to see how Hawaii has tackled its homelessness issues during a visit to Honolulu last year.

Hawaii had developed a 10-point plan, which includes lift zones, transitional shelters, medical treatment, joint outreach centers and low-income housing.

Guam is "definitely" coming up with its own plan, Tenorio said.

"What I want to say is there's a lot of mental health issues and a lot of substance abuse issues and it requires a lot of integrated case management. And there's some of that going on with the homeless coalition and the government has not necessarily been right then and there, and this effort is to merge the government resources and programs with the folks that are on the front lines," Tenorio said.