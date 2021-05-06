GovGuam prepares to offer shots for kids ages 12 to 15

Guam is now preparing for the vaccination of much younger people as the U.S. Food and Drug Administration is expected to soon authorize Pfizer-BioNTech's expanded COVID-19 vaccine to include children ages 12 to 15 by next week, officials said.

The vaccine has been cleared for people 16 and older.

Janela Carrera, the spokesperson for the Department of Public Health and Social Services, said once federal authorities approve the vaccine for the 12 to 15 age group, the process and logistics needed are most likely already in place because they are expected to be similar to what's used for those ages 16 to 17, including parental or guardian consent.

Public Health anticipates an influx of questions and concerns from parents or guardians about the vaccine for their children, she said.

"There will be more questions and rightfully so, and so the preparations will also focus on educational and awareness campaigns," she said, in addition to logistics preparations.

There will be opportunities for parents and guardians, she said, to directly ask medical experts questions about the vaccination for younger people.

This also includes more partnerships between Public Health and the Guam Department of Education and other educational institutions, she said.

The governor's director of communications, Krystal Paco-San Agustin, said Guam would wait for the FDA and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to give the emergency use authorization for the expanded use of the Pfizer vaccine.

Once the use of the vaccine for those age 12 and older is approved by the FDA as early as next week, then CDC's vaccine advisory committee will likely meet shortly to review clinical trial data and make recommendations.

Carrera said Guam's own vaccination policy committee started discussing the issue of vaccination among children several weeks back, and it is closely monitoring the latest development about FDA's approval.

On Guam, lowering the age for vaccination is expected to help achieve the government's goal of fully vaccinating about 100,000 or 80% of Guam residents, achieving herd immunity by July 21.

As of Tuesday, nearly 57% of Guam's population of 16 or older have been vaccinated.

Adelup had said once younger individuals become eligible for COVID-19 vaccination, then this may increase demand. Public Health placed orders for additional doses Friday.