GovGuam preparing for potential morgue overflow

Guam didn’t report any deaths related to COVID-19 on Sunday, but a recent surge in the number of fatalities has prompted officials to take action to handle a potential morgue overflow.

In a little more than two weeks, from Sept. 1 to Sept. 17, the government of Guam recorded that the island's COVID-19 death toll rose from 150 to 179.

A 40-foot freezer container will be on the island soon to be used as a portable morgue, according to Mark Scott, spokesman for the Guam National Guard. The procurement is an indicator of the “gravity” of the situation locally, he said.

Doctors on a local government advisory group have said that recent COVID-19 fatalities classified as dead on arrival have shown indicators of “silent hypoxia,” or a dangerous lack of oxygen that isn’t being detected by patients.

GovGuam released a video advising residents of “emergency warning signs” for COVID-19. These include:

• Trouble breathing;

• Persistent pain or pressure in the chest;

• Inability to wake up or stay awake;

• Bluish lips or face.

“If you are positive (for COVID-19), if you have flu-like symptoms, don’t wait until you’re having chest pains or shortness of breath – because that may be too late,” Dr. Luis Cruz, a member of a GovGuam medical task force said in the released video. “The traditional symptoms of cough, shortness of breath may not be apparent – or people may not have those symptoms, but their oxygen levels could be very low. And that’s what’s causing these people to die in their sleep, or showing up at the emergency room dead on arrival.”

Data compiled by The New York Times shows that over the last seven days, Guam had the highest COVID-19 death rate per 100,000 people in the nation. The island also had the sixth-highest number of COVID-19 infections per 100,000 people over the same period, according to the Times online, https://www.nytimes.com/interactive/2021/us/covid-cases.html

New cases

The Joint Information Center reported a preliminary case count of 94 confirmed positive test results out of 573 tests analyzed on Sept. 18. Case counts could change today when pending results and tests from private clinics are reported, the JIC stated. On Sunday, the island had 2,696 COVID-19 patients in active isolation.

Eighty-two of those patients had been admitted to local hospitals as of 5 p.m. Sunday, according to the JIC.

Residents are able to get free COVID-19 vaccinations at two locations today. The Northern Region Community Health Center in Dededo will begin accepting walk-ins at 9 a.m., although residents are encouraged to call 671-635-4418/740 to schedule an appointment.

The vaccination clinic at the University of Guam Calvo Field House will open at 11 a.m. today through Wednesday, and again on Sept. 24 and 25. Last appointments will be served at 4:30 p.m. Residents are encouraged to make appointments online at http://tinyurl.com/vaxguam.

Crisis hotline

For those feeling anxious, stressed or overwhelmed, or who need to talk to someone, the Guam Behavioral Health and Wellness Center has a crisis hotline with experienced providers available and ready to assist community members with any heightened stress and anxiety experienced as a result of COVID-19. The crisis hotline is available 24/7 at 671-647-8833/4.