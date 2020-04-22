Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero's administration has received half of the nearly $119 million in direct federal financial aid intended to help cover the costs associated with the fight against the coronavirus pandemic, based on information from Department of Administration Director Edward M. Birn.

That's an estimated $59 million now in GovGuam's possession.

Birn said GovGuam "received half of the amount now expected to total just under $119 million."

The balance, according to Birn, is "forecast for April 24."

Birn said the direct financial aid payable to Guam is available to the governor to use at her discretion, so long as it's within the Treasury guidelines.

Sen. Telo Taitague and other senators, meanwhile, called anew for accountability and transparency in using and handling federal dollars received to address the COVID-19 pandemic.

In an April 21 letter to the governor, Taitague asked for a copy of all reports submitted to federal authorities summarizing the spending and compliance with stipulations of the federal aid.

No other required documents

Documents from Birn show that the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security, or CARES, Act requires that the payments from the Coronavirus Relief Fund may only be used to cover expenses that:

are necessary expenditures incurred due to the public health emergency with respect to COVID–19;

were not accounted for in the budget most recently approved as of March 27, 2020, the date of enactment of the CARES Act, for the state or government; and

were incurred during the period that begins on March 1, 2020, and ends on Dec. 30, 2020.

"The above certification was the only documentation required by U.S. Treasury other than bank information needed for cash deposit," Birn said, referring to the document that listed the requirements. His comment was in response to The Guam Daily Post's request for a copy of GovGuam's proposed use of the direct financial aid.

GovGuam anticipates receiving nearly $142 million in direct federal aid, including those for the Guam International Airport Authority and the Department of Corrections.

Priority use: Not itemized yet

Priority use of the direct federal funding for GovGuam includes the purchase of medical supplies and equipment for COVID-19 prevention, treatment and monitoring, along with the use of facilities for quarantine and isolation, the governor had earlier said.

The governor also announced expanded testing starting this week for COVID-19, which requires resources that GovGuam now can obtain with the help of federal funds.

Sens. James Moylan, Wil Castro and Louise Muna also introduced Bill 345, which seeks to ensure all funds from the federal disaster act shall not be commingled with the General Fund and all expenses will be subject to a reporting requirement to the Legislature.

Public Auditor Benjamin Cruz and other senators also earlier pushed accountability on pandemic-related funding from the federal government.

'Revise budgets'

Taitague, the minority leader, also asked the governor to take steps now to amend the fiscal year 2020 budget and the proposed fiscal 2021 budget "to accurately reflect revenue collections and realistic projections."

The governor has not announced whether a fiscal realignment plan or adjustments to the fiscal 2020 budget, which ends in September, is necessary.

This despite March tax collections falling short by $10 million compared to what GovGuam anticipated.