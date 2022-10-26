GovGuam receives application to open cannabis testing lab

A key obstacle blocking legal sales in the island's stalled adult-use cannabis industry is scheduled to be addressed and potentially resolved at the next Cannabis Control Board meeting at the end of this month.

Department of Revenue and Taxation Director Dafne Mansapit-Shimizu confirmed Tuesday for The Guam Daily Post that the board has received a "Responsible Official" application related to a potential testing lab.

Mansapit-Shimizu told the Post the application was received Oct. 21 and it is being reviewed by DRT’s Compliance Branch.

“It is on our agenda for the next Cannabis Control Board meeting,” she said.

The Cannabis Control Board will consider the application at its next meeting, set for Oct. 31. The board at that meeting will also consider two more Responsible Official Cannabis Identification Card applications for prospective commercial cannabis businesses on Guam.

The two new applicants will join the two inaugural officials approved in September: Stephen Roberto of Guam’s Real Deal LLC and David Cruz of Pacific Group LLC - for a total of four, if approved.

The Responsible Official Cannabis Identification Card is the third step in a six-step process to obtain a Cannabis Business License on Guam.

The Department of Revenue and Taxation began accepting applications Aug. 29 after the adoption in May of rules and regulations for the adult use, or recreational use, of cannabis. The Guam Cannabis Industry Act became law in 2019.

No cannabis or cannabis products can be sold without being tested for potency and safety by a laboratory facility licensed by the Department of Public Health and Social Services, per the rules and regulations.

Guam legalized medical cannabis use a little less than a decade ago, but the lack of a testing facility had been one major setback preventing legal sales from beginning. Delays with implementation led to a subsequent law that allowed home cultivation for personal use of cannabis.

The Cannabis Industry Act, which allowed an adult-use industry for residents 21 or older, came soon after. Under the law, those growing their own cannabis may share with other adults "without remuneration," which essentially means as an unpaid gift.

A testing facility remains integral if Guam is to set up its recreational cannabis industry, as any business looking to make money legally selling the plant must first have its product tested.