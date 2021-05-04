Guam’s 137th COVID-19-related fatality occurred at the Guam Regional Medical City on May 3, the Joint Information Center announced Tuesday.

The patient was a 59-year-old man with underlying health conditions. He was admitted to GRMC on May 3 and tested positive on arrival.

“Today, we mourn the loss of another soul to COVID-19. To those who loved him, Josh, Jeff, and I send our most heartfelt condolences and sympathies,” said Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero. “Though scripture tells us that those who mourn shall be comforted, our faith must come with action. We must continue to do what we can to protect ourselves and our loved ones. To the people of Guam, this pandemic is far from over and I ask that you take the necessary precautions to prevent any more moments of silence.”

15 new cases of COVID-19

Fifteen new cases of COVID-19 were identified out of 572 tests performed Monday. One case reported recent travel and was identified in quarantine. Five cases were identified through contact tracing.

To date, there have been a total of 8,004 officially reported cases of COVID-19 with 137 deaths, 100 cases in active isolation, and 7,767 not in active isolation. The CAR Score is 1.1.

JIC stated the community is reminded to remain vigilant:

• Remain home if you are sick. Keep away from others who are sick and limit face-to-face contact with others.

• Keep a safe distance of 6 feet or more between yourself and others who are outside of your household.

• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not readily available, use alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol.

• If visiting elderly family members, continue to practice social distancing to protect those you love.