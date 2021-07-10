Guam reported its 141st fatality related to COVID-19, prompting Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero to once again urge the community to get fully vaccinated against the virus.

Moreover, most of the latest batch of COVID-19 cases with variants of concern involved individuals who had not been vaccinated against the virus.

The latest fatality was a 72-year-old woman who was not vaccinated against COVID-19 and who had underlying health conditions, according to the Joint Information Center.

She was pronounced dead on arrival at Guam Memorial Hospital around 8:30 p.m. Thursday. She tested positive for COVID-19 on June 26.

"Today, our grief continues. As we work towards rebuilding Guam, we are reminded that the COVID-19 virus remains a threat to our community, most especially those who have yet to get vaccinated. To those who loved her, Jeff, Josh, and I offer our deepest condolences and sympathies," the governor said in a statement.

The most recent COVID-19-related fatalities were unvaccinated, based on a review of JIC reports and previous statements from the governor.

Of six current hospitalizations related to COVID-19, one is in the intensive care unit, JIC data shows.

91% of cases not vaccinated against COVID-19

Hours earlier on Friday, the governor told The Guam Daily Post that 91% of COVID-19-positive cases since January "are not vaccinated."

The actual number of COVID-19-positive cases involving unvaccinated individuals was not available as of press time.

Guam's COVID-19 area risk score is at 0.8. The governor said while Guam may have seen double-digit new cases of COVID-19, the COVID-19 risk score remains below 1. The threshold to raise concern is 2.5. The island has had 8,431 officially reported cases of COVID-19.

Nearly 77% vaccinated

To date, 92,212 people, or 76.82% of Guam's adult population 18 years and older, have been fully vaccinated.

This means 3,819 adults still need to be vaccinated to reach 96,031, which is the equivalent of 80% of Guam's estimated 120,039 adult population. Minors 12 to 17 years old and fully vaccinated are not included in the count toward herd immunity.

But overall, 98,155 individuals on Guam have been fully vaccinated, from 12 years old and older, JIC data shows.

The governor said, while Guam is so close to achieving Operation Liberate Guam's goal – to vaccinate 80% of the adult population – "the work cannot stop there."

"We will continue our aggressive campaign until everyone eligible receives the protection the vaccine provides," she said.

Guam has more than 55,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines remaining.

The island also has opened its vaccination effort to foreign nationals who are here to vacation. This is in addition to American expats in Asia coming here to get their vaccinations.

More COVID-19 cases with variants of concern

More COVID-19 cases with variants of concern have been confirmed on Guam, according to the latest set of results of virus samples collected on island that went through the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention genome sequencing.

The Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services on July 8 received the sixth set of results. Virus samples were collected between May 13 and 28.

According to JIC, "12 of 19 samples received were identified with the B.1.1.7 or the Alpha Variant of Concern." All the 12 cases had no known travel history.

Four cases did not meet the eligibility for COVID-19 vaccination. Seven cases had never been vaccinated, while one reported receiving the first dose of a two-dose series of the COVID-19 vaccine.

All 12 people recovered from infection between May 24 and June 8, JIC reported.

To date, 158 SARS-CoV-2 virus samples have been submitted to the CDC for genome sequencing and a total of 63 COVID-19 cases have been identified as infected with variants of concern.

DPHSS previously reported variants of concern from results from the CDC and identified the following: