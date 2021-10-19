GovGuam reports 3 more fatalities related to COVID-19, 2 were partially vaccinated

Three more fatalities related to COVID-19 have increased Guam's death toll 226, according to the local government on Tuesday evening.

The Joint Information Center stated:

• The 224th fatality occurred at the Guam Regional Medical City on Oct. 6. The patient was a 67-year-old man who was partially vaccinated and had underlying health conditions.

• The 225th fatality was pronounced dead on arrival at GRMC on Oct. 13. The patient was a 62-year-old woman who was partially vaccinated and had underlying health conditions.

• The 226th fatality occurred at GRMC on Oct. 19. The patient was a 53-year-old man, who was unvaccinated and had underlying health conditions.

“This continued loss, sadness, and grief further reminds us how much we are still in this battle,” said Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero.

The governor said she, her husband Jeff Cook, as well as Lt. Gov. Josh Tenorio continue to pray for the grieving families.

“We also pray for the strength of our community to go on and fight another day against this virus by using the only tools we have –getting vaccinated and taking precautions each day,” said the governor.

50 hospitalized including 3 pediatric patients

Fifty COVID-19 patients were hospitalized including three children.

Nearly half of the hospitalized patients – 22 – were vaccinated.

Twelve patients were in intensive care and seven of them were on ventilators.

163 new cases

Today, the Department of Public Health and Social Services reported 163 new cases of COVID-19 out of 1,365 tests performed on Oct. 18.

Sixty-one cases were identified through contact tracing. To date, there have been a total of 17,154 officially reported cases. The risk score is 17.5.