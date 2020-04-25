GovGuam "researching" South Korea COVID-19 test kits

The government of Guam could be making its largest purchase yet for COVID-19 test kits and apparently from the one place the governor of Guam initially said was a "dead issue" – South Korea.

“I did say the SolGent products are a dead issue because that is not FDA-approved,” said Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero during Thursday’s COVID-19 press briefing at Adelup. “If it gets into the approved listing for FDA or (Emergency Use Authorizations) then we will consider it.” Emergency Use Authorizations or EUAs are also issued by the FDA.

Her statements followed news that the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands government secured 60,000 of those test kits to be able to test its entire population.

Leon Guerrero initially said she didn’t want to take that risk.

“I am not adverse to any options. I just want to make sure our public is safe that there is the security there and the quality and reliability of the test results. If they are not then it could mean the further endangerment of our public,” she said.

However, the consideration to buy test kits from South Korea is now in the research phase and that the number to be ordered has not yet been finalized, she said.

“This product is the same product Governor Larry Hogan, who is a friend of mine, had purchased from South Korea. That is EUA-approved, I think, but the direction is to research it and to come back to me and make recommendations the quality and so forth of this test kits,” she said. “My other research is: 'Does it require a separate kind of machine and if it can be used with our current machines? Most test kits have (their) own platform and own machine.”

Hogan, governor of Maryland, received 500,000 test kits from Korea’s LabGenomics over the weekend, CNN reports.

“If we are going to do it, I want it to be done quickly,” she said. “If we get the 60,000, of course, we are going to increase our testing. It’s going to continuously tell us more data so we can go in and mitigate and do contact tracing. The thinking here is the more we test, the better. That would be the impact.”

The governor said the goal is to ultimately increase testing capacity.

Speaker Tina Muna Barnes, in a letter to the governor on Thursday, said this, in part: "Just yesterday, I had received emails between your COVID-19 Unified Response Effort (CURE) Team and a supplier in South Korea. From the emails, it seems that the government of Guam is now looking at procuring between 60,000 - 200,000 test kits from Osang Healthcare, one of the FDA (emergency use authorized) manufacturers of test kits from South Korea that I had sent over. I am also relieved that the supplier will be able to ship the whole order to Guam within the next two weeks."

Guam Army National Guard Sgt. Fernando Esteves, who works in medical operations & logistics for COVID19 Unified Response Effort or C.U.R.E Guam, has been in communication with Daniel Kim, or Kim Woo Sung, with South Korea-based Osang Health Care since at least April 20, for the purpose of ordering 60,000 test kits, emails show.

The emails also state each kit would cost $12 each. If GovGuam moves ahead with that the 60,000 kits, then that would come at a cost of at least $720,000.

Gov. Leon Guerrero on Thursday said she had yet to review any emails in regards to the South Korea test kits.

Public Health awaits more test kits from the CDC and World Health Organization, as it moves forward with its COVID pilot project in Astumbo, Dededo this Saturday. It remains unclear when the local health department will roll out the program to other areas.

“We are planning to continue the momentum. We are not only going to look at the one area but different areas around the island,” said DPHSS Director Lynda Unpingco-DeNorcey. “I don’t have a definite timeline when this thing will come to fruition…I can tell you the more test kits we get then the better (able) we are to continue forward.”

The governor also said she wants to see the data from this expanded testing in the next two weeks to help drive Guam’s recovery plan.