The government of Guam has transferred $17 million to the Government of Guam Retirement Fund so that the 2020 Cost of Living Adjustment payments for local government retirees can be released this week, the governor's office announced Wednesday afternoon.

Close to 8,000 COLA checks for retirees and survivors of deceased retirees are being released this week. Each check, sent out every year, around the Thanksgiving season, is set at $2,000 based on Guam law.

GovGuam provided these funds two weeks earlier than legally required to help its retirees — many of whom live on a fixed income and provide for their grandchildren and other dependents, the governor's office stated.

“Because of prudent cash management, we are able to pay this obligation well in advance. I am pleased that we are able to support those who have dedicated their lives to serving the people of Guam,” stated Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero in a press release. “This pandemic has affected too many in our community, and I hope this can ease some of the financial burden our elderly and their families are facing.”