GovGuam revenue exceeds target by $87.6M

More than $87.63 million was collected above projected revenue for the first seven months of fiscal 2022, and at least one senator cautions against funding important but non-urgent initiatives such as pay raises, especially with federal pandemic funds drying out soon.

The Guam government's tax revenue collection reached more than $548 million during the period from October 2021 to April 2022.

That's 19% more than what elected leaders projected last year for the same period.

GovGuam collected nearly $48 million more in income taxes than what it projected for seven months. The income tax collection was $284.6 million.

The business privilege tax collection reached $185.49 million, which was $41.3 million more than the target.

Special fund revenues, however, continue to be down, with the exception of the Territorial Educational Facilities Fund, which comes from construction activity. Guam's construction industry has remained robust throughout the pandemic.

There's a combined shortfall of $6.5 million among the Tourist Attraction Fund, Healthy Futures Fund, Guam Highway Fund, Solid Waste Operations and Customs and Quarantine Inspection Services Fund.

These numbers are based on data from the latest consolidated revenue and expenditure report to the Legislature from the Bureau of Budget and Management Research.

Sen. Telo Taitague, who is seeking reelection, said approving pay raises and above-step recruitments, "and spending like there's no tomorrow," will inevitably invite financial trouble for an island heavily reliant on a tourism industry that is nowhere near pre-pandemic levels.

Visitor arrivals are just starting to pick up after two years of pandemic-induced stagnation.

"The decision by Adelup to move forward with public sector compensation adjustments and a push by enough senators to prioritize funding for important but non-urgent initiatives, without considering a business privilege tax rollback, clearly indicates that enough senators and Adelup are more concerned about pleasing a certain group of people rather than helping all families deal with the rising cost of food, health care, and other essential goods and services," Taitague said Friday.

The administration announced pay raises for a number of GovGuam employees, but the sources of funding remained uncertain.

The current budget does not account for recently announced pay increases.

'Fallacy'

As of Friday night, Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero's office and other senators had not commented on whether the excess revenue collected could fund the pay raises.

Taitague cautioned against unnecessary spending.

"The irresponsible approach taken by Adelup and certain senators is consistent with the BBMR director's recent reference to the notion that rolling back the BPT by one percentage point will result in savings for families, as a fallacy," Taitague said. "Working to make life better for working families across Guam, not just GovGuam employees and their families, is not a fallacy. It's our job as elected leaders."

Taitague said Pandemic Unemployment Assistance is no longer circulating in the economy as it did during the earlier months of the pandemic.

More federal COVID-19 relief funding is also set to end within the next couple of years, so more of Guam's decision-makers "must adopt a responsible approach in prioritizing excess general fund revenues," she said.

GovGuam's full-year revenue projection is $706.866 million.

But the revenues are currently tracking to reach $794.5 million through the end of the fiscal year, the BBMR report shows.

If the trend continues, GovGuam could end fiscal 2022 with the same excess revenue of $87.63 million, the same report shows. The numbers in the report are preliminary and subject to audit.

During the pandemic, GovGuam was flush with cash from the federal government, easing revenue losses from a still-struggling tourism industry.

In 2021 alone, the federal government pumped $4.5 billion into the Guam economy for pandemic relief and recovery, as well as defense spending on the island.

The governor, who is seeking reelection, touted earlier this month that $2.2 billion in federal and local funds have been invested, planned and "pushed out" to help families and businesses recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We have an artificial economy and any elected official who says otherwise is focused on this year's election and is ignoring the consequences of spending money we don't have," Taitague said.