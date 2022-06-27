GovGuam revenue surplus dips slightly

For the first time since the current fiscal year began, the revenue surplus being tracked for the government of Guam’s general fund has taken a slight dip.

According to the latest Consolidated Revenue and Expenditure Report, from Oct. 1, 2021 to May 30, 2022 the local treasury collected more than $601.6 million in income and property taxes, and other revenue streams including immigration fees.

This amount is $10.2 million more than was collected during the same time frame last year, and $85.7 million above what the current budget law projected and appropriated. Though the reported surplus could equal as much as a 12% favorable increase in general fund revenue, it is lower than what was disclosed in the April report by about $1.9 million.

Guam’s projected general fund surplus grew from the initial $11.5 million that was shared in the CRER for the first month of the fiscal year. Until May, the reported surplus grew by an average of about $12.6 million per month.

Also typical of this year’s financial reporting – the CRER’s predicted end-of-year surplus is nearly identical to what has been recorded to date.

As with mid-year revenue growth received in previous years, the funds have turned into a source that can pay for government programs or legislative efforts.

Between senators and the governor’s administration, a host of policies and projects have either used, committed or suggested that portions of the surplus revenue would fund them.

Funding option

While the final cost for some will only be known after the close of the fiscal year, and some estimates may have changed, these proposals include:

• The Local Employers' Assistance Program, which was enacted in December 2021: $25 million.

• A proposed appropriation to help construct a satellite facility for the Guam Customs and Quarantine Agency: $15 million.

• A recently-enacted, temporary gas tax holiday: $5.2 million.

• Subsidies for capital improvement projects at the University of Guam: $5 million.

• Funding to conduct the 2022 primary election and early in-office voting: $609,000.

• Recently implemented raises for educators and law enforcement officers.

• Subsidies for special funds that are under projected collections, including ones tied to visitor arrivals or spending.

A report on the current collections of special funds has also been released, and details at least $8.1 million in projected end-of-year shortfalls in the Guam Highway Fund, Solid Waste Operations, Tourist Attraction Fund, Healthy Futures Fund and CQA Inspections Services Fund.