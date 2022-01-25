Guam's tax revenues exceeded projections by more than $35 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2022, a newly released government report shows.

The first quarter, October to December 2021, actual General Fund revenues reached $250.9 million, outpacing by 16.3% the legislative projections of $215.783 million, according to data from the Bureau of Budget and Management Research.

Sen. Joe S. San Agustin, chairman of the appropriations committee, on Monday, said the members of the Legislature passed a "very conservative" budget.

"This ensures that the government is able to operate without spending more," San Agustin told The Guam Daily Post. "Secondly, agencies were reminded that they won't be able to get all what they 'want', but what they 'need' to be able to provide good public service."

San Agustin said the billions in federal pandemic funds that Guam received or will receive over a period of time helped local government agencies weather the health crisis.

The first quarter saw increases in all income taxes and business privilege taxes.

2nd quarter usually slower

San Agustin also said that while he's glad the first quarter fiscal 2022 numbers are better-than-expected, the public should remember that the second quarter or the January to March period is generally slower in terms of revenues.

However, if the first quarter trend holds up for the rest of the year, GovGuam could end up with $742 million in revenues for fiscal 2022 or nearly 5% higher than the projected $706.866 million General Fund revenue.

December tax revenues alone reached $68.288 million, which was $15.7 million higher than expected, based on BBMR's latest Consolidated Revenue and Expenditure Report.

Numbers contained in the report, submitted every month to the Legislature, are subject to internal audit and analysis and are therefore subject to change.

San Agustin expressed optimism for the rest of the fiscal year, and into the future.

"While the pandemic is still ongoing and there are lots of new positive cases, we also see that there are now a lot more people out there, going out and spending more after being cooped up for several months. But I also hope that people, even if they are fully vaccinated, will get boosted and continue to wear their masks, watch their distance and wash their hands so we could be out of the pandemic hopefully soon," the senator said.

In fiscal 2021, the General Fund collection was about $62 million above the initial adopted revenues, based on prior BBMR data. San Agustin is optimistic about fiscal 2022's revenues as well.

However, many of GovGuam's special revenue funds for fiscal 2022 are tracking to be lower than forecasted, especially the Tourist Attraction Fund which could still be down by $1.5 million, and the Solid Waste Operations, which could still be down by $1 million.

Other special revenue funds tracking lower than expected are the Guam Highway Fund, the Healthy Futures Fund and the Customs and Quarantine Agency inspections services fund, based on BBMR data as of Dec. 31.