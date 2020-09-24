General Fund revenue in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic exceeded an 11-month target by $26 million and could help bring fiscal year 2020 to a close with $18 million more than expected. But no one's celebrating just yet.

"There are some special funds which have been adversely impacted and may rely on the General Fund to be made whole," Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero's office said Wednesday night.

The final result for both revenues and expenditures will not be known until the fiscal year audit is complete, which could be around June 2021.

Members of the Guam Legislature also are cautious about the latest numbers in the consolidated revenue and expenditure report, or the CRER, that the Bureau of Budget and Management Research sent to the Legislature this week.

GovGuam expected to collect $729.58 million from Oct. 1, 2019, to Aug. 30, 2020, but ended up collecting $755.98 million, or $26 million more.

August revenue alone, however, missed its target by $2.3 million.

But overall, based on the monthly tracking, GovGuam could end fiscal 2020 with $821.68 million, or $18 million more than the $803.64 million it projected.

"I'm not surprised, but I was hoping the excess would be more than $18 million," Sen. Joe San Agustin said.

The chairman of the appropriations committee, San Agustin said lawmakers thought the surplus was $22 million to $27 million in 2019 based on the administration's numbers, only to find out that it was $35 million when the audit was released.

He said while the final numbers won't be known until after the audit is out, this $18 million "or more" should help cushion the shortfalls in certain areas such as the Guam Department of Education, the Guam Customs and Quarantine Agency, the Cancer Trust Fund and the Judiciary of Guam.

Hypothetically speaking, he said, GovGuam could consider distributing the excess revenues by percentage before the audit comes out. For example, 10% of the excess revenue for one agency in critical need of funding, and then 10% to another, and so on.

The governor, however, has stated time and again what she intends to do with revenue in excess of projection and she does not want to call it a "surplus."

"It is the stated goal of the governor to reduce or eliminate the accumulated deficit in line with her commitment to fiscal responsibility," the governor's office said.

Lastly, according to the governor's office, "the fiscal team has been clear especially with the Legislature that corporate and withholding taxes performed strongly up to the pandemic and maintained their resilience throughout it. That is what the CRER reflects."

The report shows corporate taxes exceeded its target by $21 million, and withholding taxes by $18.5 million during the first 11 months of fiscal 2020.

With less than a week to go before fiscal 2020 closes, these two sources are projected to bring in $37 million more than expected, which would help offset losses from other revenue sources.

Revenue from the business privilege tax, licenses and fees and other sources missed their targets.

Former Sen. Tony Ada, chairman of the Republican Party of Guam, said federal pandemic relief funds for Guam is a reason GovGuam finances appear "not hurting."

"But it's an anomaly," he said. "When federal relief funds dry up and programs end by the end of the year, what happens? Guam will need to rebuild the economy inside out. The federal government won't provide the same relief for two to three years."

'Cautious optimism' from Lee

Sen. Régine Lee, a member of the appropriations committee, said the latest expenditure and revenue report gives her "cautious optimism about investing more revenue into public health, education and safety programs."

"The need to give adequate resources to these critical agencies is why I moved for an amendment to the budget act that would have increased withholding taxes by $4 million, so we can raise their financial support during this pandemic," she said.

Her amendment, however, was defeated by a vote of 9-6.

"If surplus revenue continues to be collected, I remain committed to working with my colleagues and the governor to revisit the Recovery Income Support and Empowerment, or RISE, Act or other direct financial aid to our struggling families and business owners," she said.

Her proposed RISE Act seeks to give individual tax filers $400 and joint filers $800 if the pandemic disrupted their incomes.

Ridgell: 'Spread that money out'

Sen. Clynton Ridgell, vice chairman of the appropriations committee, said the latest report shows GovGuam is "conservative with the budget we passed last year."

"I was aware that we were tracking above adopted revenue levels. This is good news," he said. "This also means that we can use those surplus revenues to help shore up the potential shortfalls we may face during the coming fiscal year."

There are numerous agencies this money can go toward, but some of it definitely should go toward public health, he said.

"The rest of it can go toward other agencies that we weren't able to fund fully. We'll have to take a look at those agencies again and figure out how we can spread that money out across the highest priorities."