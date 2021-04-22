A nearly $12 million spike in tax payments gave the local government its second consecutive month of surplus revenue, but the ongoing pandemic could still result in a deficit by the end of the year.

Lester Carlson, director of the Bureau of Budget and Management Research, said the Consolidated Revenue and Expenditure Report for March is a sign that Guam is on an economic rebound.

Increased tax payments historically coincide with when returns are due, like in April. The reported surplus last month is an indicator that businesses have the cash flow to afford early payments or even deferred tax liabilities, according to Carlson.

"If you've got the cash to make a liability payment ahead of the deadline, you do it," Carlson told The Guam Daily Post. "That just gives you breathing room for the rest of the fiscal year or calendar year, knowing that your big liability – taxes – has already been addressed."

The government of Guam's general fund is still short about $9.6 million for the current fiscal year, but March's $12.3 million surplus drove the current deficit down to just 2.4% for 2021 so far. For the fourth month in a row, the reported year-to-date deficit matches projections for the remainder of the fiscal year – even though monthly deficits have ranged from $11.2 million to $25.1 million.

"This is an indicative CRER," Carlson said. "If we were 3% under projections, it would've triggered a realignment plan. Despite some senators' predictions that this would happen, the actual numbers threw that out the window. Things are going to get better and things will stay better."

Carlson said that mass hiring of residents through job fairs and announcements, along with new spending through a reopened tourism industry will additionally help to drive up revenues through the remainder of the fiscal year. One advertisement he has seen promised prevailing wages, paid holidays and retirement benefits for successful applicants.

"The job opportunities now are evident, and businesses are asking for people to come back into the workforce," he said.