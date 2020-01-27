After a government of Guam director signed a purchase agreement on behalf of GovGuam to buy the right to lease – not buy outright – a piece of land with a termite-infested building for $1.5 million, GovGuam’s costs don’t end there.

In addition to buying the leasehold right, GovGuam also has agreed to pay the ground lease, which comes to $6,366 a month up to October 2021. After that, the lease price grows by 10% every five years. Over the 50-year lease, GovGuam will be on the hook for more than $5 million for the ground lease alone.

The purchase agreement lists the buyer as the “Government of Guam.” Department of Administration Director Edward Birn signed for GovGuam as the "buyer" signatory.

In addition to paying for the leasehold right, GovGuam plans to spend an extra $1 million upfront to renovate the old Guam Legislature building. It acquired the leasehold with the building in its current, degraded, or “as is,” condition.

GovGuam also agreed to make a nonrefundable $350,000 down payment for the landlord to begin making renovations, including painting, replacing 75% of carpeting, stripping and polishing the vinyl flooring and treating and/or replacing termite-infested wood.

Grant money repurposed

The $2.5 million GovGuam is spending comes from a U.S. Department of the Interior grant.

The grant, awarded during the previous administration, was meant to fund a homeless shelter where displaced Guam residents could sleep for the night and take showers. The building also would have housed local government offices that offer job placement, training and public health services to homeless people.

The Leon Guerrero-Tenorio administration, though, decided to nix the Hagåtna homeless shelter, and instead use the building, and the $2.5 million grant, to consolidate in one location:

• the Veterans Affairs and Department of Labor American Job Center offices,

• the Department of Integrated Services for Individuals with Disabilities,

• the Guam Developmental Disabilities Council, and

• the Hagåtña Restoration and Redevelopment Authority.

The intent of bringing together these specific offices, as noted by the administration, is to “house government of Guam services for Guam’s physically challenged population,” according to a July 2019 letter from Lt. Gov. Joshua Tenorio to Interior.

Last week, it was mentioned that the newly empaneled Ethics Commission would also have an office at the old Legislature building.

In the March 2019 letter to the Interior Department asking to repurpose the grant, Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero asked the department for a $1.5 million grant to fund a homeless shelter in northern Guam.

Taiwan-based owners

GovGuam bought the leasehold right from Taihong Corporation Guam.

The company is owned by:

• Por Fong Lin, a Taiwanese citizen who is the company’s secretary and treasurer, owns a third of the shares with 317 of 950 shares;

• Por Shih Lin, a Taiwanese citizen, is the company’s president and one-third shareholder with 317 shares; and

• Por Chain Lin, a U.S. citizen is the company’s vice president, who holds 316 shares.

All three owners of Taihong share the same office address in the Glass Company Building on Nanjing Road, Taipei, Taiwan, Department of Revenue and Taxation records show.

For this year alone, the annual cost of the ground lease alone will be $76,392. With the first 10% increase for five years, the annual cost will exceed $80,000.

Building improvements

According to the purchase agreement between Taihong and GovGuam:

Renovations to the 22,325-square-foot, one-story building that once was rented by the Guam Legislature include:

• removal and replacement of all termite-infested cove base;

• treatment of the building's interior for wood infestation;

• repair or replacement – if needed – of 12 split air-conditioning units;

• clean ventilation ducts; repair all existing plumbing and electrical systems to normal working order including replacing the broken sink;

• strip and wax all vinyl floors;

• replace all light bulbs and ballasts to get lighting into normal working condition;

• water-blast and paint the entire exterior of building;

• remove old roof coating and repaint with reflective roof coating;

• replace all exterior doors with metal/aluminum doors;

• replace exterior lighting;

• paint interior of building;

• replace up to 75% of carpet; and

• replace two interior doors.

The $1 million in renovations will ensure compliance with laws regarding accessibility for people with disabilities and help get the individual offices prepared for use, in addition to other needs.