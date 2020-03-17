Canceled Mass and other church services, postponed budget hearings, school closures, banks adjusting hours and branches of services and government of Guam offices being closed for at least the next two weeks – these were among the many announcements made Monday.

The onslaught of cancellations and suspensions followed the governor’s announcement of three people who were confirmed as Guam’s first cases of COVID-19.

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero on Sunday said the three individuals went to Guam Memorial Hospital on Saturday. One person had no travel history but has a family member who recently traveled to Japan. The second and third persons who tested positive were on a flight from the Philippines recently. Initially, the government said they flew in on March 2. On Monday morning, Adelup spokeswoman Krystal Paco-San Agustin said they flew in on Feb. 29.

Officials said residents who flew in from Manila on the morning of Feb. 29 and are experiencing flu-like symptoms should call their doctors and explain their symptoms and travel history.

As of Monday evening, a Joint Information Center press release noted that an additional 12 people were tested on Monday – bringing the total number of people tested on Guam to 26. Three of those tests, as noted by officials, were positive.

The government stated the three confirmed cases remain in isolation.

The government said the Department of Public Health and Social Services, with the help of Guam Homeland Security/Office of Civil Defense as well as other local agencies, had been “actively conducting contact tracing for the three positive COVID-19 cases that were identified" since Sunday and into Monday morning.

The government’s COVID-19 update on Monday night did not say how many people the agencies had contacted as they traced the steps of the three individuals.

The press release did say that “close contacts will be quarantined and actively monitored by DPHSS for 14 days.”

Schools, government shut down

As part of an effort to limit close quarters among island residents, Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero ordered a 14-day suspension of all nonessential government operations, ordered the closure of schools, and prohibited gatherings of more than 50 people effective immediately.

“During this time, in an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19, all students, employees and the public are encouraged to practice social distancing,” officials said.

“During this period, individuals should avoid large groups. Take extra measures to put distance between yourself and others to further reduce your risk of being exposed to this new virus. Social distancing includes avoiding high fives, shaking hands, hugs, or close contact with others.”

No comments from most officials

Government officials held an early morning meeting at Adelup. Seen walking out of that meeting were senators, officials from the Judiciary of Guam, agency directors and health care community leaders.

Only one official, Sen. Joe San Agustin, readily agreed to speak to The Guam Daily Post. He said the briefing was informative and he had no further questions regarding the governor’s plan to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

San Agustin, whose committee oversees the creation of the fiscal year spending budget, said he has postponed all budget hearings for 14 days.