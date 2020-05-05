GovGuam seeking 'hardened facility' for island's homeless

The government of Guam is looking for facilities where it can house the island's homeless population, the governor said at Tuesday's press conference.

After a couple delays, late last week Adelup announced Operation Safe Haven wouldn't be opening at the Paseo de Susana in Hagåtña at all.

"When I actually was given the progress report, the bathroom facilities were not ready," Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero said on Tuesday.

"Additionally, when Public Health went to look at it also ... we were told and advised that the most effective way for dealing with our homeless is putting them in a hardened facility," the governor said. "So that's what we're looking at now, we're looking at other places."

The governor has set aside $250,000 of the $117.9 million in Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act funds for the project.

Other federal funding, roughly $51,000, through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development was announced for homeless projects. The governor said after the pandemic, they'll continue working on long-term permanent housing to help the homeless population.

Progression

On March 26, the governor said her administration was seeking ways to temporarily shelter the homeless, two of whom had tested positive for COVID-19. Despite the calls to help this population in our community, little information was divulged about any plans to move forward.

In April, Guam Housing and Urban Renewal Authority Executive Director Ray Topasna said they were conducting an "engineering assessment" of Paseo as a staging area for homeless individuals.

"The team is still in the assessment stage and GHURA is still trying to determine the best way to expend HUD funds toward this effort. We hope to have more details shortly," he said at the time.

Later, officials announced the temporary facilities would be up and ready for occupation by the end of last month. That deadline was pushed back another week.

"I didn't want to bring the homeless there when those facilities weren't ready," the governor stated on Tuesday.

Airmen from the Guam Air National Guard's 254th Red Horse Squadron worked on site into the afternoon last Friday. Thirty-one members were on-site for six days and spent more than 900 man hours performing repairs and renovations of restroom and shower facilities.

Although, they were on federally funded orders under Title 32, 502(f).

Help for the homeless

Now in the third month of the COVID-19 public health emergency, there are continued calls to assist the homeless population amid concerns they are not receiving proper medical assistance, and fears that they may be spreading the disease.

Among those who've been inquiring about housing for the island's homeless was Sen. James Moylan, who reiterated his concerns after Adelup announced it was scrapping plans to house them at Paseo.

He sent the governor a letter asking for updates on the shelters, including future plans, funding sources and cost. The governor on Tuesday said she hadn't seen Moylan's questions.

Moylan also noted that GovGuam is leasing 389 rooms as a quarantine facility for incoming passengers.

"Reports indicate that nearly 200 rooms remained vacant yet were paid for by government funds. Why couldn't the government utilize these vacant rooms as part of the Safe Haven Project? The rooms apparently came with meals and laundry services, which were also procured by the government, making them more feasible for this project."

He added, "Is there a reason this solution was not on the table? Reports indicate that the former chief of staff and other members of your Cabinet have utilized the vacant rooms, which were deemed as 'quarantine facilities,' hence wouldn't it have been more logical if the homeless were provided that space for 14 days?"