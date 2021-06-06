The government of Guam is now seeking to tap a contractor that would develop Guam's tourism recovery plan using portions of a $390,000 federal grant, said Tyrone J. Taitano, director of the Bureau of Statistics and Plans.

On Thursday, BSP released the 88-page request for proposals, with a bid submission deadline of June 30.

The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted Guam's tourism economy, and its travel markets have yet to come back in significant volume.

"The purpose of this study is to do research and to assess these changing tourism landscapes and come up with recommendations for a possible repositioning or rebranding of Guam as a tourist destination," Taitano told The Guam Daily Post. "The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the tourism landscape not only of Guam but the rest of the world."

Taitano said the project is funded by a $390,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Commerce's Economic Development Administration. BSP is administering the grant.

Overall, Guam has been authorized more than $2 billion in federal funds for its pandemic response and recovery.

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero created her reopening task force and other groups to help plan Guam's recovery.

According to the RFP that BSP released, the project aims to conduct a "deep analysis of Guam's outbound markets with the intention of providing strategic recovery efforts from the impacts of COVID-19 on the island's economy, primarily the tourism industry."

The project proposes a phased-in approach:

Phase 1: Tourism market study.

Phase 2: Tourism and destination marketing assessment.

Phase 3: Repositioning and development strategy and an outreach and stakeholder engagement plan.

BSP expects to award a contract by the third week of July.

The Guam Visitors Bureau is a key part of Guam's reopening and recovery efforts.

On Thursday, former Sen. Jesse Lujan proposed to GVB what he called "visitor safety zones" or a travel bubble to help restart Guam's tourism industry.

"If adopted, staying in a visitor safety zone could allow a traveler to bypass quarantine if they stay exclusively in the visitor safety zone for the entire duration of their visit," Lujan said, adding that this should apply to those who arrive on Guam with a valid negative COVID-19 test result.

Under his proposal, these visitors would travel only from the airport to the visitor safety zone and then back to the airport for departure.

Lujan said the proposed launching of GVB's Air V&V, or vaccination and vacation, campaign and the inclusion of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine as an approved vaccine to bypass quarantine are good first steps in restarting tourism.

"But it is going to take a monumental effort to get us back to anything close to our pre-pandemic arrival numbers. Travel bubbles of different types are finding success in other markets and we must find a variation or variations of a travel bubble that convince travelers from Japan, Korea and Taiwan to feel safe visiting Guam," he said.

Lujan said he's not looking for a government contract, but is only recommending an idea that he hopes GVB or the government as a whole could consider.

GVB has considered travel bubbles with its source markets but has not pursued them. It has pushed for COVID-19 testing and vaccination as well as destination preparation, among other things.