The government is working to identify possible locations for new public cemeteries and an impound lot for abandoned vehicles.

Mayors Council of Guam Vice President Robert Hofmann said the designation and use of an impound lot would allow government agencies to remove abandoned vehicles from public easements and roadways, among other things.

"The law is very clear. The government can do it if there's an impound lot but there's none right now, so designating a space that meets the criteria of the drainage...safety and security. We can see a huge improvement in helping to push the citations out," Hofmann, mayor of Sinajana, said at the Island Beautification Task Force meeting on Tuesday.

MCOG Executive Director Angel Sablan also wrote to the Office of the Attorney General, seeking guidance on the mayors and vice mayors' legal authority to request removal of vehicles on public easements and narrow roadways.

Acting Gov. Josh Tenorio tapped Bureau of Statistics and Plans Director Tyrone Taitano to work with other agencies in identifying possible sites for an impound lot for vehicles.

Tenorio said Taitano is also working on identifying potential sites for new public cemeteries.

The Vicente A. Limtiaco Memorial Cemetery, more commonly known as the Tiguac Cemetery, in Piti, is nearly filled to capacity, he said.

Community service for littering

Sen. Sabina Perez also addressed the task force about a new law that she sponsored, which seeks to strengthen the enforcement of laws against littering by, among other things, increasing the number of enforcement officers from about four to potentially more than 200.

The senator said Public Law 36-61 authorizes and compensates various government agencies to enforce the anti-litter laws, and giving 50% of the fines collected to the apprehending agency and the rest are divided among three other agencies or programs.

What also makes the law more impactful is its ability to hold the offender accountable by not only imposing a fine but also requiring hours of community service.

In the past, many of the offenders would rather pay the fine than do the service.

The acting governor said a training will held for government agency representatives on the law and how to properly issue citations, among other things.

The task force covered other topics, including the Department of Public Works' issuance of 42 notices of violation for derelict buildings, 14 of which have been resolved while 28 still pending resolution, based on data from DPW Chief Planner Jose Quinata.

Members of the public can also directly report derelict structures to DPW by contacting Rudy Cabana at rudy.cabana@dpw.guam.gov or Marcie Bamba at Marcie.bamba@dpw.guam.gov, or by dialing 671-649-3121.

Guam Environmental Protection Agency's Michelle Lastimoza also updated the task force about mayors' removal of abandoned vehicles using the Recycling Revolving Fund and the removal of vessels out of Guam waters.