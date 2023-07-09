The Department of Administration isn’t providing much detail on a possible move by GovGuam to seek a change in its health insurance coverage because the procurement process is active.

Edward Birn, Department of Administration director, told The Guam Daily Post he could make only general statements, noting a request for proposals was issued in May seeking a third-party administrator for a fully self-insured policy for fiscal 2024 that covers medical, dental and pharmacy.

Birn didn't say whether there's been a decisive move away from private insurers on island, but at least one local company has confirmed it is a bidder for the proposal.

Jerry Crisostomo, plan administrator for NetCare, told the Post in a brief comment the carrier is bidding on the 2024 contract and, while declining to speak further since negotiations were ongoing, said the business supports "GovGuam's bold move" toward a self-funded program.

Birn told the Post GovGuam is following guidelines for the change set forth in local law.

“Per (Title 4 of the Guam Code Annotated, Section) 4301, the contract may be self-insured with a third-party administrator if cost justified. Per 4302 8(B), we have to provide notice of the RFP in national and international journals," he said.

When asked if GovGuam was seeking cheaper coverage off island, Birn responded, “the intent is to obtain the most economic and beneficial for the government.”

GovGuam is already self-insured for dental and pharmacy coverage, said Birn, who noted “the total number of lives covered - active, retired and dependents - is about 26,000.”

According to the RFP, negotiations were to begin mid-June. Birn, for his part, didn't confirm whether the negotiations began or if there was any interest in the request for proposals.

It’s unclear how securing an off-island, third-party insurer would impact the fiscal 2024 budget, which is being planned by members of the Guam Legislature.

Speaker Therese Terlaje referred the Post to Sen. Joe San Agustin and Vice Speaker Tina Muña Barnes when approached for comment. San Agustin chairs the legislative budget committee, while Barnes has oversight of the government's health insurance procurement.

As of press time Sunday, neither office had responded to requests for comment on the potential budgetary effects.