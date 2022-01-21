GovGuam seeks to hire economists after having only 1 for years

Haidee Eugenio Gilbert | The Guam Daily Post

Guam's executive branch has had only one government economist for a multibillion-dollar island economy for years, and at least two GovGuam agencies are now trying to hire economists using American Rescue Plan funds.

The only GovGuam economist right now is Gary Hiles, who is chief economist with the Guam Department of Labor, GDOL Director David Dell'Isola said Wednesday.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

While Hiles is with GDOL, he's also been providing work or collaborating with a number of GovGuam agencies including the Legislature, the governor's office, the Bureau of Statistics and Plans, and the Guam Economic Development Authority, Dell'Isola said.

"He’s dedicated and he loves his job," Dell'Isola said of Hiles, who's been with GovGuam for 41 years. "Now I have an opportunity with ARP money to try to bring some junior economists or experienced economists so he can mentor them and train them, assist us and keep up with our reports."

GDOL will be using a portion of the $1 million in ARP funding from the governor to hire two junior economists or at least one other experienced economist, Dell'Isola said.

Guam's tourism economy has taken a huge hit from the COVID-19 pandemic's travel restrictions, but the amount of military and federal spending has gone up at the same time, shielding Guam from an economic apocalypse that many feared at the onset of the health crisis. GovGuam has one economist to help make sense of all these activities and developments, including an outlook for economic recovery.

Dell'Isola said Hiles has been willing to mentor and train any new economist who comes on board, and that it would be a big help for someone to share the workload especially with multiple GovGuam agencies seeking Hiles' assistance.

But the search for full-time economists has been a challenge not only for Guam but also throughout the nation.

Guam Bureau of Statistics and Plans Director Tyrone Taitano on Wednesday said BSP is looking to hire a chief economist.

"BSP has not had a chief economist since 2019 when the position became vacant and funding for it was zeroed out by the Legislature. With the release of ARP funding by the governor to BSP, we are in the process of recruiting for this position," Taitano said.

Dell'Isola said GDOL has contacted the University of Guam, for example, to see whether there are recent or prospective graduates in economics-related courses that could take on a job as a junior economist.

"We'd like to see if we can have homegrown talent to work for us," Dell'Isola said.

In an ideal world, he said, he'd like to have another experienced economist on board but he said he also needs to be realistic because experienced economists are hard to come by.

Guam as a whole has limited economics experts, some of them teaching economics at UOG.

Bank of Guam's long-time senior vice president and chief economist Joe Bradley retired at the end of 2021 after working at Bank of Guam in various capacities since 1992. Bradley was previously chief economist for GovGuam, and served for 10 years on the board of directors of the Pacific Islands Development Bank.