Reopening of some nonessential government services has begun, starting with land recording and researching at the Department of Land Management on Tuesday.

"We are now implementing Phase 1 of a three-phased reopening plan," Director Joseph Borja said in a phone interview. "The two main functions are recording and researching to address the backlog and meet deadlines."

Department of Revenue and Taxation Director Dafne Shimizu, meanwhile, said her agency is still working on a reopening plan, in close coordination with the governor's economic recovery team.

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero said DLM and Rev & Tax could reopen partially, ahead of other agencies that she ordered temporarily closed because of the pandemic.

"It's very challenging for Rev & Tax to reopen, so the plan has to be carefully studied. We have some 200 employees alone, and when you add the public that would be in here, it would be a challenge to maintain social distancing," Shimizu said.

At the Department of Land Management, its partial reopening provides for general public access, as well as dedicated access for title companies and other stakeholders to the agency's Public Research Library.

The computer terminals at the Public Research Library will be available to six title company employees, or two per company. Two terminals will be available for general public use. Access to additional terminals has been planned as well.

General public walk-ins for recording and researching will be allowed, DLM stated, adhering to health organizations' social distancing and hygiene protocols to stop the further spread of the virus that causes COVID-19.

"The paramount concern is the safety of our employees and the public," Borja said.

Clare Delgado, president of the 500-strong Guam Realtors' Association, said the group welcomes DLM's partial reopening, weeks after realtors asked the governor to allow the department to continue operating on a limited basis.

"This was one of the first initiatives we pursued," Delgado said. "Having the recording window open allows transactions to fully close and title transferred. The transaction will then be considered perfected. It's the final phase."

Borja said the second phase of DLM's reopening plan will be implemented two weeks later. It would include allowing the planning division to clear applications for building permits and business licenses, in conjunction with the Department of Public Works' business permit center, Borja said.

DLM also opened a drop-off service, so that title companies can drop off their documents beginning Tuesday. Title company representatives are asked to drive to the third-floor parking lot at the corner near the entrance to the Records Division, honk their horn, and a DLM records division employee will come outside to get their documents in a secure box.

"We will take the box of documents into the Recorder's Office and begin recording immediately," DLM stated. "Please ensure that your employees are wearing personal protection equipment, mask and gloves, as DLM employees will be wearing theirs."

Guam's real estate industry has been hard hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, which put a stop to buying and selling property.

Delgado said the realtors' association is currently working on getting the industry up and running in the most responsible way possible.

"When we do open up, we know that it will not be business as it was before but that we will still need to exercise the social distancing and other safety measures already in place," she said.