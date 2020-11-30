The government of Guam is in the process of setting up individual accounts for each of its subgrants, which will ultimately allow for the drawdown of Education Stabilization Fund moneys destined to help with a variety of issues, including the procurement of internet services for students in need.

"This process starts with a work request from us and goes through (the Bureau of Budget and Management Research) and (the Department of Administration)," said Stephanie Flores, administrator of the Guam State Clearinghouse.

The work request was sent shortly after Guam received notice from the U.S. Department of Education in early November that its grant budget submission was approved, according to Flores.

"Once we are provided with the corresponding account numbers, we will finalize and route the (memorandums of understanding) needed to formalize the subgrant awards. Thereafter, drawdowns can occur. While all of this is going on, DOA will need to secure its credentials for use of the USDOE grant management system ... so that they can process the drawdown requests," Flores added.

Meanwhile, the Guam Department of Education, the subgrantee for internet services, is close to finalizing the scope of the procurement and is working with governor's office staff on the mechanism to access the funding, according to GDOE spokeswoman Isa Baza.

GDOE is hoping to increase adoption of online remote learning, but part of that means ensuring that students are able to utilize internet services, either by resolving access barriers or by providing equipment, which GDOE is also undertaking through a separate laptop distribution initiative.

The department's goal is to provide 12 months of service. The ESF grant expires in September 2021, but GDOE Superintendent Jon Fernandez previously said the hope is to obtain approval to use grant funding for the remainder of the year.

Private and charter schools will be allocated a share of internet access devices based on their enrollment.