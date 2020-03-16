All non-essential government of Guam operations have been shut down for the next two weeks in response to the three confirmed COVID-19 cases reported on Sunday.

This means no classes for students at the Guam Department of Education until further notice.

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero clarified in a special address released early Monday morning that two of the infected patients arrived on a flight from the Philippines on Feb. 29, and not on March 2, as she initially reported.

The third confirmed case had no travel history.

“Each patient remains in isolation and Public Health has since initiated its close contact and tracing investigation,” said Leon Guerrero.

She said she called for the immediate 14-day suspension of non-essential government services to give health officials and the CDC advisors their best chance to mitigate a further spread of the virus on Guam.

“All critical health and public safety operations will continue uninterrupted. This 14-day shutdown includes schools and all other government agencies. Directors will advise government employees if they are required to report for essential government operations,” she said.

Confirmed school closures:

● Guam Department of Education: closed until further notice

● The Archdiocese of Agana announced that Catholic schools will not have classes today, Monday, March 16, 2020 and until further notice.

● University of Guam: All on-campus classes canceled until further notice. All online classes resume normal operations.

● Guam Community College: The College Assembly scheduled for March has been canceled until further notice. The campus will remain closed to the public until classes resume at 4 p.m. on Monday. Further guidance will be issued if there are changes.

● Saint Paul Christian School: closed until further notice

● Guam Adventist Academy: closed until further notice

● Mt. Carmel School: closed from March 16 through March 18

The Judiciary of Guam also announced that operations would be closed after 12 pm on Monday. All court proceedings scheduled this morning will proceed, but all other judiciary functions and operations have been cancelled.

Guam Power and Guam Waterworks Authority customer service locations will remain closed until further notice.

Customers are asked to pay by phone, pay online and on the mobile app for water bill payments.

"GWA will follow all Government of Guam protocols regarding the safety measures needed for COVID-19," said Miguel Bordallo General Manager of GWA. “GWA continues to keep our water supply safe from unwanted pathogens in our island water supply."

“Please practice social distancing. It is imperative to our communities health. Additionally, on the recommendation of CDC and local public health officials, I am prohibiting large gatherings of 100 people or more. This prohibition includes social, school, sports and religious gatherings,” Leon Guerrero said. “I do not take this action lightly. I do it knowing that it will temporarily but significantly affect our way of life. But protecting you and your families is my first responsibility. I know many of you feel a sense of fear. But, you are our most effective weapon against this virus.”

She said the Joint Information Center is setting up a hotline to answer the public’s questions and concerns in regards to COVID-19.

“Stay home if you are sick. Avoid close contact with those who are ill. If you need to go to the grocery store, pharmacy or a medical facility – do that. But know that limiting your contact with those that might be ill is how you can help the doctors, nurses and first responders who are keeping us safe.”