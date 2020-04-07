GovGuam staffers gather for poker

Photos of a group of more than 20 people – including at least a couple of police officers and other government of Guam employees – gathered around a table playing poker have been widely shared on social media.

The governor's office, which has repeatedly reminded the public not to congregate to avoid the spread of COVID-19, issued a reaction Monday.

“It was dumb, dangerous and stupid. We are working to ensure everyone involved is in home quarantine,” states the governor’s Press Secretary Krystal Paco-San Agustin. The images were brought to the administration's attention.

One police officer wearing gloves is seen at the table, standing shoulder to shoulder with others. Others in some of the photos wore black armbands used in funerals.

When asked if they had identified the people in the photograph, and whether government employees would be disciplined, Communications Director Janela Carrera said: “We are still in the process of identifying all those who are involved to ensure they are undergoing quarantine.”

“But as far as any disciplinary action – we can’t comment on because it involves personnel,” she stated.