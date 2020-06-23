Two facilities have been identified for homeless people through Operation Safe Haven, Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero said in Monday’s COVID-19 briefing.

The administration’s initial plan to house the homeless population during the current public health emergency included installing tents at Paseo. The governor said the Guam Homeless Coalition and Department of Public Health and Social Services told her the plan for tents at Paseo didn't satisfy requirements.

“As a result, we have gone out on a (request for proposal) to get hardened structures. We are in the process now of awarding it. We have identified a few of the facilities that came to the table and will be moving these homeless individuals,” she said. “We’re going to have two (facilities).”

The facilities will accommodate families and individuals, the governor said.

The Guam Homeless Coalition in May said one of its concerns with Paseo was the lack of transparency with the plan, and it also failed to address the cross-contamination and other issues.

In the last few weeks, however, more homeless people have moved to Paseo in anticipation of some type of assistance. Nearly every pavilion has been claimed as the island's homeless residents search for shelter – particularly through the rainy nights.

Tim Aguon, Guam Homeland Security adviser, said the government has two “temporary immediate” shelters in two locations, which he said were necessary “due to capacity.”

He couldn’t say where the two facilities were located or provide any additional information on Monday.

GHURA has received about $3.5 million in Emergency Solutions Grant funds from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. Del. Michael San Nicolas has been critical of the fact that even with the money provided to help the homeless population, there remains no shelter.

“In a perfect world we’d love to use it for the Safe Haven project,” GHURA Executive Director Ray Topasna said. “But that simply wasn’t applicable.”

No plans following Hawaii trip

Topasna said GHURA is working with Homeland Security on long-term plans. When asked if any of these plans included solutions taken from a trip to Hawaii that he, Lt. Gov. Joshua Tenorio and then-Chief of Staff Tony Babauta took several months ago to learn specifically about the homeless situation and solutions there, he responded: “To some extent yes, and in some cases no.

“Hawaii is very unique because ... a lot of their homeless programs are funded by philanthropists or by private donations," he stated. "And that’s what we learned when we went there – they have a combination of federal resources from HUD ... and private donations from billionaire philanthropists who want to solve the homeless problem in Hawaii."

He added that the Hawaii Legislature has been able to pass laws, such as making it "mandatory for the homeless to quarantine," that would be difficult to do here.

Additionally, he said the Hawaii Legislature was able to criminalize homelessness in Waikiki.

“I doubt we’ll get the (Guam) Legislature to criminalize homelessness in Tumon. Hawaii is able to do certain things that are politically sensitive but for some reason it works there,” he said.

The Guam Daily Post asked if there was a plan created to address Guam’s homeless situation in the long-term following the trip to Hawaii.

“The answer to that is no,” Topasna said. “There’s no plan that GHURA developed or that was prepared by anybody else simply because what we learned in Hawaii is while some of the things may be applicable to Guam, many of the things they’re doing are not.”