The government of Guam has offered to pay for flood insurance at the site of a second temporary homeless shelter.

The potential site is unfortunately in a designated flood zone and flood insurance was one of the issues that needed to be addressed, said Ray Topasna, Guam Housing and Urban Renewal Authority director.

"We are now undergoing the requisite steps required by the (U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development) to award the contract," Topasna said.

GHURA officials had hoped a second shelter would be operational by the end of May at the earliest, or by June if not.

In early May, during a meeting of the Interagency Council for Coordinating Homelessness Programs and Office of Homelessness Assistance and Poverty Prevention, officials stated that they were looking at having 40 rooms in a potential new shelter in Tamuning, with the priority to be granted to chronic homeless people and individuals residing in abandoned buildings, such as the derelict Tumon garage.

The funding source is the second round of COVD-19 funding under the Emergency Solutions Grant.

"This will be our second attempt at finding another shelter. The first one didn't pan out. This one looks very positive," Topansa stated during the May meeting, adding that he should be able to report further at the next meeting.

There is one temporary government emergency homeless shelter currently operating at the Global Dorm in Maite.

Lt. Gov. Joshua Tenorio, who chairs the council, stated in May that the second shelter comes at the right time as there is a waiting list at Global Dorm and the government is still in the process of procuring a permanent homeless shelter.

"As I understand it, once this resource gets activated, it will be supported through January. Of course, that could change depending on whatever the grant rules are and of course the rate of expenditure. That's going to alleviate some things for us but it's still compels us to be looking for all of these other options," Tenorio said at the time.

He added that there are a large number of families far past what is normally considered an emergency shelter period.

"That means that there is still a considerable amount of work in case work and placement ... for stabilizing these families," Tenorio said.