A seminar on tropical cyclones and preparedness will be held on Sept. 24.

The Offices of Guam Homeland Security and Civil Defense, in coordination with the National Weather Service Guam Weather Forecast Office, are hosting a two-hour seminar, which begins at 9 a.m.

Guam and the Marianas are currently in the middle of typhoon season, which runs from about June to November.

The National Weather Service Guam office, and partners have predicted tropical storms or typhoons could pass within 200 miles of Guam between mid-July and November.

The objective of the seminar is to familiarize decision-makers with the natural hazards that threaten Guam, the behavior of those hazards, emergency information and instructions issued by the NWS and its associates, and how to make critical decisions based on emergency information provided, according to a press release from Guam Homeland Security.

The virtual seminar examines current knowledge and tropical cyclone characteristics, behavior and hazards. Participants will learn causes of the weather around Guam, the island’s risk and vulnerability to typhoons, earthquakes and tsunamis, and other topics concerning disaster preparedness.

Government of Guam agencies, military, federal partners, and private and nonprofit organizations that play an active role in the Emergency Operations Center will be participating.