Government of Guam employees will have a four-day weekend to mark Liberation Day this month.

Liberation Day, July 21st, commemorates the 1944 U.S. invasion that freed Guam from the Japanese wartime brutalities and occupation. It falls this year on a Thursday.

In an executive order announced Wednesday, Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero declared July 22 a holiday as well.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has hindered our community’s ability to participate in customary Liberation Day celebrations for the past two years," the governor said, adding Guam residents have been patient through the pandemic challenges.