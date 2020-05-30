GovGuam to open Monday

Even as the island slowly reopens, with all government agencies resuming operations on Monday and fewer restrictions on the private sector, the governor has extended the public health emergency to June 30.

Under the extended emergency, Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero said quarantining of inbound passengers will continue, though returning local residents will now be able to quarantine at home.

“We’re not totally out of the woods, we can still see surges and we can still see more positive cases,” the governor said, explaining her decision to extend the emergency during Friday’s briefing with media.

Like the quarantine order, the public health emergency allows the governor to “continue using personnel resources, financial resources, federal resources” to protect the community.

“Moving forward I’m hoping this is the last public health (emergency) declaration,” she said.

Social distancing guidelines for opening agencies

On June 1, government agencies are all expected to reopen, but doing so following guidelines including 50% capacity for social distancing.

The governor said employees are expected to return to their worksite, though did add that teleworking is encouraged where possible.

Additional guidelines are expected from the Department of Public Health and Social Services, the governor stated.

Change in quarantine restrictions

According to a DPHSS directive, persons entering Guam by air or sea shall be subject to voluntary quarantine at a GovGuam quarantine facility, or at designated and approved quarantine location for a period of 14 days.

Anyone refusing to sign a Voluntary Quarantine Acknowledgement “will be subject to involuntary quarantine,” the directive states.

Non-residents will be quarantined at a GovGuam designated quarantine facility, or other designated location, and remain in quarantine for 14 days.

Returning Guam residents may choose to stay at a government of Guam quarantine facility at the government’s expense.

Guam residents may also be allowed to complete the 14-day quarantine requirement at their home residence, or rented lodging. If so, they must:

• Provide a valid Guam ID, a mayor's verification or a local physical address and contact information and sign an affidavit attesting to its validity;

• Must sign a Voluntary Quarantine Acknowledgement;

• Provide a quarantine location address and a working phone number where they may be reached;

• Remain in quarantine for 14 days from the date of arrival in Guam, and can’t leave the location for any reason outside of a medical emergency or to seek medical care;

• Have no visitors at the quarantine location; and

• Must adhere to symptom monitoring put forth by Guam DPHSS.